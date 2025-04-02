Denver Broncos 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Bo Nix’s team

The Denver Broncos broke out in a big way last year by making it to the playoffs and exceeding expectations. The addition of rookie quarterback Bo Nix was one of the main reasons for their quick turnaround.

Ad

They also featured one of the best overall defenses in the league last year, so they appear to be built for success in the upcoming season. They can now use the 2025 NFL draft to supplement their roster and continue building for their future.

Here's how they can approach it in this mock draft with seven total picks this year, but none in the seventh round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft for 7 rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Round 1, Pick 20: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina Pirates

Ad

Trending

Patrick Surtain is widely considered to be the best cornerback in the NFL. Having him is a major factor in them having an excellent defense, but the rest of their cornerbacks are relatively weak. This is expected to be one of their priorities this year, so landing Shavon Revel in the first round makes sense. He could potentially form an elite duo with Surtain in their defensive secondary.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 51: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford Cardinal

Ad

The Broncos added Evan Engram during the free agency period, giving them another much-needed weapon in their passing game. They are still thin at wide receiver, so finding an upgrade in the draft is a likely strategy. Elic Ayomanor can give them a solid prospect to play as an outside wide receiver, where they could particularly use reinforcements.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 85: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Broncos moved on from starting running back Javonte Williams during the offseason and have yet to bring in a replacement. This suggests that they will be looking to draft one this year, potentially within the first few rounds. TreVeyon Henderson is one of the top prospects in the position and his dynamic skillset profiles him as a potential workhorse.

Ad

#4 - Round 4, Pick 122: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State Cyclones

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Broncos will select Darien Porter in the fourth round. He could be a steal in this spot as his elite athleticism and physical profile give him more upside than most other players in his position. Considering how thin they are at cornerback, doubling up on the position in the draft is a wise strategy for them.

Ad

#5 - Round 5, Pick 191: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech Hokies

Linebacker and safety were positions of need in Denver prior to the free agency period. After adding Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, they have theoretically already addressed some of their biggest holes. This should allow them to draft for upside rather than needs, especially in the later rounds, so Aeneas Peebles can potentially give them another rotational piece on their solid defensive line.

Ad

#6 - Round 5, Pick 197: Tyler Batty, EDGE, BYU Cougars

The Broncos aren't necessarily in need of edge rushers, especially after leading the league in total sacks last year. Having as much depth as possible at this position is often useful for many teams and Tyler Batty could be a late-round sleeper this year.

#7 - Round 6, Pick 208: Logan Brown, OT, Kansas Jayhawks

Having depth along the offensive line often proves to be valuable throughout the course of any NFL season. This means that despite being graded as one of the best blocking teams in the league last year, it could still benefit the Broncos to add late-round depth such as Logan Brown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.