Denver Broncos draft picks 2025: Full list of Sean Payton’s team's selections

The Denver Broncos ended their nine-year playoff drought in the just concluded 2024/25 NFL season. Sean Payton achieved this feat with a rookie quarterback and resolute defense.

Ad

However, despite the Broncos reaching the postseason, there are still a couple of needs to address. Their first point of call in addressing such needs will be the 2025 draft.

With that being said, let's look at the Broncos' draft picks and needs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Denver Broncos draft picks 2025

According to the Broncos Wire, the Denver Broncos have seven picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. These are the picks:

Round 1: Pick 20

Round 2: Pick 51

Round 3: Pick 85

Round 4: Pick 120

Round 6: Pick 189

Round 6: Pick 195

Round 6: Pick 204

Expand Tweet

Ad

Denver Broncos 2025 draft needs

These are three of the most important Broncos positional needs ahead of April's draft:

3. Defensive Lineman

The Denver Broncos defensive line excelled in the 2024 regular season, but it'll be hard to keep the band together. D.J. Jones will enter free agency, and at least four other linemen are entering contract years.

Hence, the Broncos need to dip into the draft and get at least one defensive lineman to keep the unit fresh. The position is a priority and should be filled on Day 2.

Ad

Toledo's Darius Alexander could be a great fit in Sean Payton's defense. Alexander's versatility and athletic prowess should translate admirably from the NCAA to the big leagues.

2. Running Back

The Broncos made the playoffs last season despite iffy production from their running backs. It was mostly a carry job from the defense, and Sean Payton would definitely want to change that.

Luckily for the Broncos, the 2025 draft is stacked with high-upside backfield threats. Hence, they could either select late on Day 1 or at any point in Day 2 and still get a day one starter at RB.

Ad

However, the dream is that Ashton Jeanty somehow falls to pick 20. Jeanty would be a phenomenal addition to the Broncos and a game-changing part of Payton's rebuild.

1. Tight End

The Broncos need a safety blanket for Bo Nix. Nix had a solid rookie season, but it could have been so much better if he had a big-bodied tight end to save big plays down the stretch.

Hence, if Ashton Jeanty is off the board by the time the Broncos pick in Round 1, then they should select the next best player. That would be Michigan Wolverines star tight end Colston Loveland.

Loveland could immediately become the team’s secondary pass-catching weapon alongside Courtland Sutton. The duo would wreak havoc for years to come in Mile High.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.