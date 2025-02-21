Denver Broncos free agent targets: 5 players Sean Payton’s team must pursue

The Denver Broncos took a massive step in the right direction in 2024 as they were an AFC Wild Card team in their second season under coach Sean Payton. The team has limited cap space but could improve offensively to help quarterback Bo Nix take that next step.

Let's take a deeper dive into players whom the Denver Broncos could pursue.

5 Denver Broncos free agent targets

#1: Stefon Diggs, WR

The Denver Broncos should bolster their offense and getting a player like Stefon Diggs should help. He was limited to eight games due to a torn ACL in his first season with the Houston Texans as he finished with 47 catches on 64 targets for 496 yards (10.6 yards per reception) with three touchdown grabs.

The Broncos need a top wide receiver and with an older WR coming off an injury, this will be a chance to get a discount on a quality talent as an unrestricted free agent.

#2: Najee Harris, RB

Najee Harris is going to be entering his 27-year-old season and could be a massive weapon for the Denver Broncos if he signs with the team. With Javonte Williams being an unrestricted free agent, this could be a chance to step up as Harris has postseason experience and seems to be on the outs with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Harris finished the season with 263 rushing attempts for 1,043 yards (4.0 yards per carry) with six rushing touchdowns as well as 36 receptions for 283 yards (7.9 yards per catch). He can be used in an Alvin Kamara role that coach Sean Payton had in New Orleans so this would be a great addition in free agency as the Steelers did not extend a fifth-year option for him.

#3: Raheem Mostert, RB

A surprise name in free agency is former Pro Bowl running back Raheem Mostert after being cut this offseason. He can be used as a limited running back as he is older and is used to a limited role. Last season with the Miami Dolphins, he recorded 85 carries for 278 yards (3.3 yards per attempt) with a pair of rushing touchdowns as well as 19 receptions for 161 yards (8.5 yards per catch).

Mostert could share carries with guys like Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime, so this would be a great addition for a veteran to help lead a young running backs room.

#4: Chris Godwin, WR

Chris Godwin has been a reliable receiver in his career, but similar to Diggs he is coming off an injury. He suffered a dislocated ankle and finished the season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 50 receptions on 62 targets for 576 yards (11.5 yards per catch) in seven games.

His price may be a bit cheaper as he looks to get out of Mike Evan's shadow while hitting unrestricted free agency and that can be used to give quarterback Bo Nix a reliable wide receiver going forward.

#5: C.J. Uzomah, TE

C.J. Uzomah has shown the ability to be a steady contributor. However, he was not a factor in the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Eagles as he did not get a single target after being cut by the New York Jets ahead of the season.

The veteran tight end is going to be a cheaper option that can still be a legitimate option. This would significantly help the Denver Broncos if they want to improve without having to be tied to a lengthy or costly contract.

Uzomah is an unrestricted free agent after a one-year deal and could be a legitimate option in an offensive scheme.

