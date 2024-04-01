Denver Broncos mock draft: Outlining best and worst-case scenarios for Sean Payton

Aside from signing Josh Reynolds, Sean Payton's Denver Broncos have seen only exits this offseason. However, at some point, the team will be forced to add talent and with the 2024 NFL draft taking place this month, the franchise will make some moves.

That said, there are no guarantees that the additions will result in net positives for the team. Every draft has multiple positive headlines and negative ones too. Here's a look at the best result from the 2024 NFL draft and the worst result, using simulations to set the stage.

Broncos mock draft: Best-case scenario

Best-case scenario - Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator results

According to Sportskeeda's 7-round Mock Draft Simulator, the best-case scenario for the Denver Broncos was the result of what would be a third straight year with a blockbuster trade. In the simulation, Denver traded up to the sixth overall spot and selected Drake Maye, who had somehow managed to slip out of the top several spots.

The trade was with the New York Giants, a team that fans are split on whether they give Daniel Jones one more season. In this scenario, not only do the Giants decline to get a quarterback, they elect to pass on one of the top names on the draft board and Denver gets their quarterback of the future.

Here's a look at the Broncos' best scenario for the 2024 NFL draft:

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami (FL)

Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington State

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, Louisville

Khalid Duke, EDGE, Kansas State

Broncos mock draft: Worst-case scenario

Worst-case scenario per Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

For Denver Broncos fans, the worst-case scenario starts in the first round of the simulation. With no top-quality quarterback on the roster, nabbing a rookie prospect will be imperative in the NFL draft. However, in this simulation, the team waited until nearly the end of the draft to take a quarterback.

If the team skips the top prospects at quarterback, fans will likely begin claiming that the team is tanking the 2024 season for a top 2025 pick. Sure, they got a quarterback eventually, but Brock Purdy and Tom Brady-like stories are few and far between. If this is the result, fans hoping for a playoff appearance may as well punt on the year.

Here's every player Denver selected in this simulation:

Brian Thomas, WR, LSU

Johnathan Brooks, RB, Texas

Javon Solomon, Edge, Troy

Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Myles Cole, Edge, Texas Tech

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR, Georgia

Carter Bradley, QB, South Alabama

CJ Hanson, OG, Holy Cross

Mohamed Kamara, Edge, Colorado State