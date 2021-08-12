Denver Broncos preseason quarterback schedule

Is it still 2017? That's because four years later, the Denver Broncos have another quarterback battle running late into the preseason.

Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater both have starting potential, and reports say they've been alternating solid days in practice. According to Denver's coaching staff, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater will both compete through the first two weeks of training camp.

It may be a bit confusing, so here's a viewer's guide about who plays when:

When will the Denver Broncos' top two quarterbacks play?

#1 At Minnesota Vikings: Saturday, August 14th, 4:00 PM ET (Local/NFLN)

Drew Lock will start against the Minnesota Vikings. It is unclear how much of the game he will play, though. However, it is expected that he would feature for a while to get the biggest data sample possible. That likely means the starters may also get more time than fans are accustomed to seeing.

While Drew Lock is starting, Teddy Bridgewater will be getting some time in the game as well. However, he will be rolling with the backups after the starters' day is done. Unfortunately for Bridgewater, he will miss the opportunity for a 'revenge game' against his former team, as he will be facing mostly backups.

#2 At Seattle Seahawks: Saturday, August 21st, 10:00 PM ET (Local/NFLN)

Drew Lock will not be starting this game. Instead, the Broncos will be getting their first in-game look at Teddy Bridgewater. With this being the second game, Bridgewater may enjoy up to three quarters with the starters. This will be Bridgewater's only scheduled opportunity to prove his worth.

At the same time, he will be looking to beat the same team he failed to in the 2015 NFL playoffs. Those who watched that game will recall the missed field goal by Blair Walsh, which ended the best season of Bridgewater's career.

#3 Los Angeles Rams: Saturday, August 28th, 9:00 PM ET (Local/NFLN)

Which of the two quarterbacks play this game is not known at this time. Ideally, the Broncos will have a starting quarterback decided by the time this game rolls around.

Will it be Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater? If the Broncos have not decided by that point, both men will likely see equal minutes in the game, with the leader getting the first start.

This would be a worst-case scenario for the Broncos, who would be falling behind the rest of the league. While the other teams get some rest and finalize their gameplans heading into Week One, the Broncos would still be attempting to figure out who their starting quarterback is.

That would result in instability and a split focus throughout the locker room. If that happens, the hopes of a hot start may be dashed for Broncos fans.

