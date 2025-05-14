Denver Broncos Schedule 2025: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The Denver Broncos made it to the playoffs last season, finishing third in the AFC West with a 10-7 record. However, they were eliminated in the wild-card round with a 31-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
For the 2025 season, the Broncos will be aiming to make a deeper run in the postseason to potentially challenge for the Super Bowl. The upcoming season will also be Sean Payton's third with the team.
On Tuesday, X account OzzyNFL released the early Broncos' schedule for the 2025 season.
Denver Broncos schedule 2025 and opponents
Here's a look at the Broncos' schedule for the 2025 season, which will kick off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. They will have a BYE in Week 12.
- Week 1: Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans on TBD
- Week 2: Broncos at Indianapolis Colts on TBD
- Week 3: Broncos at LA Chargers on TBD
- Week 4: Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals on TBD (Monday Night Football)
- Week 5: Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles on TBD
- Week 6: Broncos at New York Jets on Oct. 12 (London at 9:30 a.m. ET)
- Week 7: Broncos vs. New York Giants on TBD
- Week 8: Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys on TBD
- Week 9: Broncos at Houston Texans on TBD
- Week 10: Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders on TBD (Thursday Night Football)
- Week 11: Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs on TBD
- Week 12: BYE
- Week 13: Broncos at Washington Commanders on TBD (Sunday Night Football)
- Week 14: Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders on TBD
- Week 15: Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers on TBD
- Week 16: Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on TBD
- Week 17: Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 25 (Christmas Day at 9:15 p.m. ET)
- Week 18: Broncos vs. LA Chargers on TBD
Denver Broncos home schedule 2025
The Denver Broncos will play nine home games in the 2025 NFL season.
Denver Broncos away schedule 2025
The Denver Broncos will play their first away game of the 2025 season against the Indianapolis Colts. They will also be the designated away team for their Week 6 clash against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Denver Broncos 2025 season outlook
Bo Nix had a solid rookie season in 2024, and the quarterback is expected to lead the offense for the Broncos in 2025.
The Broncos made some key additions in the offseason, landing tight end Evan Engram, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga and wideout Trent Sherfield.
During this year's draft, Denver selected cornerback Jahdae Barron with the No. 20 pick. The Broncos also boosted their offensive backfield when they drafted running back R.J. Harvey with the No. 60 pick.
