Denver Broncos schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Denver Broncos' schedule for the 2025 NFL season was released on Wednesday. Sean Payton's team will have a challenging task of making it to the playoffs next season.

Last season, the Broncos finished the regular season with a 10-7 record. They finished third in the AFC West, behind the Kansas City Chiefs and the LA Chargers.

Although the Broncos qualified for the playoffs, they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. It will be interesting to see if Denver can improve on last season's record and potentially make a deeper run in the playoffs.

Ahead of the 2025 season, we have used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool to project Denver's game-by-game results.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Denver Broncos 2025 schedule

Here's a look at the Broncos' schedule for the 2025 NFL regular season:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 7 Tennessee Titans 4:05 p.m. Fox 2 Sept. 14 Indianapolis Colts 4:05 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 21 LA Chargers 4:05 p.m. CBS 4 Sept. 29 Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 p.m. ESPN 5 Oct. 5 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 12 New York Jets 9:30 a.m. CBS 7 Oct. 19 New York Giants 4:05 p.m. CBS 8 Oct. 26 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 2 Houston Texans 1:00 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 8 Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime Video (Live stream) 11 Nov. 16 Kansas City Chiefs

4:05 p.m. CBS 12 - BYE - - 13 Nov. 30 Washington Commanders 8:20 p.m. NBC 14 Dec. 7 Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 14 Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. CBS 16 Dec. 21 Jacksonville Jaguars 4:05 p.m. Fox 17 Dec. 25 Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime Video (Live stream) 18 Jan. 5, 2026 LA Chargers TBD TBD

Denver Broncos 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Here's a game-by-game prediction for the Broncos' 17 regular-season games next season:

Week 1: Broncos at Titans

Prediction: 19-21

Week 2: Broncos vs. Colts

Prediction: 21-18

Week 3: Broncos vs. Chargers

Prediction: 26-16

Week 4: Broncos at Bengals

Prediction: 17-15

Week 5: Broncos vs. Eagles

Prediction: 16-22

Week 6: Broncos vs. Jets

Prediction: 20-22

Week 7: Broncos vs. Giants

Prediction: 18-22

Week 8: Broncos vs. Cowboys

Prediction: 18-16

Week 9: Broncos at Texans

Prediction: 26-21

Week 10: Broncos vs. Raiders

Prediction: 28-30

Week 11: Broncos vs. Chiefs

Prediction: 20-18

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: Broncos at Commanders

Prediction: 18-16

Week 14: Broncos at Raiders

Prediction: 23-15

Week 15: Broncos vs. Packers

Prediction: 15-16

Week 16: Broncos vs. Jaguars

Prediction: 17-31

Week 17: Broncos at Chiefs

Prediction: 23-17

Week 18: Broncos vs. Jaguars

Prediction: 18-16

Image via Sportskeeda

Denver Broncos predicted 2025 regular season record

Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool has projected the Broncos to finish the 2025 season with a 9-8 record in the regular season. They are projected to finish second in the AFC West and get a spot in the playoffs.

The projections show that the Broncos will earn the No. 6 seed in the AFC conference next season.

