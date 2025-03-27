Denver Broncos Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Sean Payton and Co.

The Denver Broncos are fresh off their best season in a while. Sean Payton helped the franchise end their long postseason drought as they amassed a 10-7 regular-season record.

The Broncos relied on standout rookie quarterback Bo Nix, and it's a testament of how important it is to draft right. Next up for the Broncos is to ace the 2025 draft.

With the draft less than a month away, the Ravens are inviting players for "Top 30" visits. Here we will look at the players set to visit the Broncos in the lead up to the draft.

Denver Broncos Top 30 visits tracker

These are the Top 30 prospects set to visit the Denver Broncos in 2025:

Bryson Green, Wide Receiver, Wisconsin Badgers

Cam Miller, Quarterback, North Dakota State

DJ Giddens, Running Back, Kansas State

Gunnar Helm, Tight End, Texas Longhorns

Jaydon Blue, Running Back, Texas Longhorns

Keleki Latu, Tight End, Washington Huskies

Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Ohio State Buckeyes

Trey Wedig, Offensive Lineman, Indiana Hoosiers

These are the Broncos' picks in this year's draft:

Round 1: No. 20 overall

Round 2: No. 51

Round 3: No. 85

Round 4: No. 122

Round 6: Nos. 191 (from the Arizona Cardinals), 197, 208 (from the Philadelphia Eagles)

Sean Payton is known for drafting players with an elite mentality. There's a reason why his dressing rooms are stacked with leaders.

Payton will be meeting with an array of players in the lead up to the draft. These players occupy different roles, and their invitations is a glimpse into the Broncos' 2025 draft needs.

Prospect to watch

Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Denver Broncos are hosting one of the best running backs in the country ahead of this year's draft. Quinshon Judkins is fresh off a national championship win with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Judkins is a versatile running back armed with speed, skill and vision. He regularly outsmarts defenders with his versatile skill set, and it takes an elite defensive coordinator to game plan around him.

Furthermore, Judkins is a competent pass catcher, which means that he can be used in patented plays out of the backfield. That skill could give Bo Nix an extra weapon for the foreseeable future.

Sean Payton is a big fan of big game running backs, and Judkins fits that description to a tee. He should be available early on Day 2.

