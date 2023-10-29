Denver Broncos trade deadline tracker 2023: Latest on Russell Wilson, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and more

When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the likes of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton were supposed to be the receiving tools that made them an offensive juggernaut. Instead, the plan could not have gone more haywire.

Last season, the Broncos were dismal that saw them part of with head coach Nathaniel Hackett as they finished bottom of the AFC West. They got Sean Payton hoping to turn things around, but there has been scant improvement. Denver sits at 2-5 and are again bottom of their division.

Denver Broncos trade deadline

And all indications point to them going for a roster overhaul this season. That will mean that they are opening to listening for offers for some of their biggest stars as they look to claw back some of the draft picks that deserted them when they got Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks.

Therefore, many players could leave Mile High with the trade deadline approaching. Here are where some of their biggest players stand in this equation.

Russell Wilson, QB

The person was supposed to be their savior has instead become an albatross around the franchise's neck. Russell Wilson was abysmal last season and even though he has improved this season, it has not been enough to overturn team fortunes.

The most concerning part is that new head coach Sean Payton does not look to enamored with his quarterback. The defense has been weak and allowed too many points and that has nothing to do with Russell Wilson, yet he has been the player in the eye of the storm.

However, it does not look likely he will be traded this year. He is expected to play out this season but there are indications that Sean Payton is not in favor of renewing his contract beyond this year.

Jerry Jeudy, WR

Jerry Jeudy is just 24 years old and is a former first round pick. If the Broncos are looking to get some value in draft picks, he is the most obvious candidate to be shipped out. Based on the latest reports, there is already a firm offer from an opposition team, even though it is yet to be revealed who the suitor is.

But in any case, Jerry Jeudy shall not lack for interest. A team that is struggling, like the Carolina Panthers or the Chicago Bears, who need a wide receiver could come along and take him off Denver. On the other hand, teams like the Miami Dolphins, who are playoff contenders this year, could look to add to their existing wide receiving corps to make a deep postseason run.

While nothing is sure at the moment, Jerry Jeudy remains the person most likely to leave before the trade deadline from Denver.

Courtland Sutton, WR

Courtland Sutton is another wide receiver who might be on the chopping block. We have already highlighted above that there are teams in the market for a wide receiver. If they do not want to go for a young receiver but prefer a more veteran presence, Courtland Sutton is the guy.

He is a former Pro Bowler and has the potential to perform in a situation where the offense is better than Denver. He is 28 years old and arguably in his prime. He represents a different calculation from Jerry Jeudy but we expect there to be suitors for him as well.

Either way, it looks as if the Denver Broncos will be at least one wide receiver lighter come the passing of the trade deadline.

Patrick Surtain, CB

It's not just on the offensive side of the ball that the Denver Broncos might look to offload players, but on the defensive side as well. For Jerry Jeudy on offense, read Patrick Surtain II on defense. He is a fellow first rounder, is just 23 years old and made it to the Pro Bowl last season.

There is a demand for cornerbacks in different teams, especially those that are chasing the playoffs. The Dallas Cowboys are one team that could be interested in him given they have lost Trevon Diggs for the season and look to be competing in the business end of the season.

Given his age and the needs of other teams, he is also expected to fetch a good draft package, which is all what the Broncos might want at this point since they look to have written off this season.

