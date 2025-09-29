The Denver Broncos will square off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Ahead of the Broncos vs. Bengals game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup for Week 4

Broncos' projected starting lineup

NFL: Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Broncos' projected starters on offense vs. the Bengals:

Position Starter QB (Quarterback) Bo Nix RB (Running Back) J.K. Dobbins WR (Wide Receiver) Courtland Sutton WR Troy Franklin WR Marvin Mims Jr. TE (Tight End) Evan Engram FB (Fullback) Adam Prentice LT (Left Tackle) Garett Bolles LG (Left Guard) Ben Powers C (Center) Luke Wattenberg RG (Right Guard) Quinn Meinerz RT (Right Tackle) Mike McGlinchey

Here's a look at the Broncos' projected starters on defense vs. the Bengals:

Position Starter DE Zach Allen NT D.J. Jones DE John Franklin-Myers DE Eyioma Uwazurike SLB Jonathon Cooper WLB Nik Bonitto ILB Alex Singleton ILB Justin Strnad LCB Patrick Surtain II RCB Riley Moss NCB Ja’Quan McMillian S Talanoa Hufanga S Brandon Jones

Here's a look at the Broncos' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bengals:

Special Teams Role Starter(s) PK / KO (Kicker / Kickoff) Wil Lutz P / H (Punter / Holder) Jeremy Crawshaw LS (Long Snapper) Mitchell Fraboni KR (Kick Returner) Marvin Mims Jr. PR (Punt Returner) Marvin Mims Jr.

Bengals' projected starting lineup

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Bengals' projected starters on offense vs. the Broncos:

Position Starter QB Jake Browning RB Chase Brown WR Ja’Marr Chase WR Tee Higgins WR Andrei Iosivas TE Mike Gesicki LT Orlando Brown Jr. LG Cordell Volson C Ted Karras RG Cody Ford RT Amarius Mims

Here's a look at the Bengals' projected starters on defense vs. the Broncos:

Position Starter LDE Sam Hubbard RDE Trey Hendrickson NT / DT Larry Ogunjobi WLB Germaine Pratt MLB / ILB Logan Wilson SLB Akeem Davis-Gaither LCB Darius Phillips RCB Cam Taylor-Britt SS (Strong Safety) Jordan Battle FS (Free Safety) Geno Stone NB DJ Turner

Here's a look at the Bengals' projected starters on special teams vs. the Broncos:

Position Starter PK Evan McPherson P Ryan Rehkow H (Holder) Ryan Rehkow PR (Punt Returner) Charlie Jones KR (Kick Returner) Charlie Jones LS (Long Snapper) William Wagner

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals depth chart

Broncos depth chart

Here's a look at the Broncos' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Bo Nix Jarrett Stidham Sam Ehlinger – RB J.K. Dobbins RJ Harvey Tyler Badie Jaleel McLaughlin WR Courtland Sutton Trent Sherfield Sr. – – WR Troy Franklin Pat Bryant – – WR Marvin Mims Jr. (Q) – – – TE Evan Engram Lucas Krull Adam Trautman Nate Adkins FB Adam Prentice Michael Burton (IR) – – LT Garett Bolles Matt Peart – – LG Ben Powers Alex Palczewski – – C Luke Wattenberg Alex Forsyth – – RG Quinn Meinerz Nick Gargiulo (IR) – – RT Mike McGlinchey Frank Crum – –

Here's a look at the Broncos' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Zach Allen Jordan Jackson Matt Henningsen (IR) – NT D.J. Jones Malcolm Roach (IR) – – RDE John Franklin-Myers Eyioma Uwazurike Sai'vion Jones – WLB Jonathon Cooper Jonah Elliss – – LILB Alex Singleton Karene Reid Drew Sanders (IR) – RILB Justin Strnad Dre Greenlaw (IR) – – SLB Nik Bonitto Dondrea Tillman Que Robinson Johnny Walker Jr. (IR) LCB Pat Surtain II – – – SS Talanoa Hufanga P.J. Locke JL Skinner – FS Brandon Jones Devon Key – – RCB Riley Moss Kris Abrams-Draine – – NB Ja'Quan McMillian Jahdae Barron – –

Here's a look at the Broncos' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Wil Lutz – – – P Jeremy Crawshaw – – – H Jeremy Crawshaw – – – PR Marvin Mims Jr. (Q) Riley Moss – – KR Marvin Mims Jr. (Q) Jaleel McLaughlin Tyler Badie – LS Mitchell Fraboni – – –

Bengals depth chart

Here's a look at the Bengals' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jake Browning Brett Rypien Joe Burrow (IR) – RB Chase Brown Samaje Perine Tahj Brooks – WR Ja'Marr Chase Mitchell Tinsley – – WR Tee Higgins Charlie Jones – – WR Andrei Iosivas Jermaine Burton – – TE Noah Fant (O) Drew Sample Mike Gesicki Tanner Hudson LT Orlando Brown Jr. Cody Ford – – LG Dylan Fairchild Jalen Rivers Cordell Volson (IR) – C Ted Karras Matt Lee – – RG Dalton Risner Lucas Patrick (IR) – – RT Amarius Mims – – –

Here's a look at the Bengals' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Joseph Ossai Shemar Stewart O Cedric Johnson (IR) – LDT T.J. Slaton Jr. Mike Pennel McKinnley Jackson – RDT B.J. Hill Kris Jenkins Jr. Howard Cross III – RDE Trey Hendrickson Myles Murphy Cam Sample – WLB Demetrius Knight Jr. Barrett Carter – – MLB Logan Wilson – – – SLB Oren Burks Shaka Heyward – – LCB DJ Turner II DJ Ivey – – SS Jordan Battle PJ Jules Daijahn Anthony (IR) – FS Geno Stone Tycen Anderson – – RCB Cam Taylor-Britt Marco Wilson – – NB Dax Hill Josh Newton – –

Here's a look at the Bengals' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Evan McPherson – – – P Ryan Rehkow – – – H Ryan Rehkow – – – PR Charlie Jones Jermaine Burton – – KR Charlie Jones Jermaine Burton Samaje Perine – LS William Wagner – – –

How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4

The Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Broncos vs. Bengals game:

Date: Monday, Sept. 29, 2025

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

