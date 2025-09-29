  • home icon
  Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Sep 29, 2025 11:12 GMT
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 4 | 2025 NFL season

The Denver Broncos will square off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Ahead of the Broncos vs. Bengals game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals projected starting lineup for Week 4

Broncos' projected starting lineup

NFL: Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix - Source: Imagn
NFL: Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Broncos' projected starters on offense vs. the Bengals:

PositionStarter
QB (Quarterback)Bo Nix
RB (Running Back)J.K. Dobbins
WR (Wide Receiver)Courtland Sutton
WRTroy Franklin
WRMarvin Mims Jr.
TE (Tight End)Evan Engram
FB (Fullback)Adam Prentice
LT (Left Tackle)Garett Bolles
LG (Left Guard)Ben Powers
C (Center)Luke Wattenberg
RG (Right Guard)Quinn Meinerz
RT (Right Tackle)Mike McGlinchey
Here's a look at the Broncos' projected starters on defense vs. the Bengals:

PositionStarter
DE Zach Allen
NT D.J. Jones
DE John Franklin-Myers
DE Eyioma Uwazurike
SLB Jonathon Cooper
WLB Nik Bonitto
ILB Alex Singleton
ILBJustin Strnad
LCB Patrick Surtain II
RCB Riley Moss
NCBJa’Quan McMillian
S Talanoa Hufanga
S Brandon Jones
Here's a look at the Broncos' projected starters on special teams vs. the Bengals:

Special Teams RoleStarter(s)
PK / KO (Kicker / Kickoff)Wil Lutz
P / H (Punter / Holder)Jeremy Crawshaw
LS (Long Snapper)Mitchell Fraboni
KR (Kick Returner)Marvin Mims Jr.
PR (Punt Returner)Marvin Mims Jr.
Bengals' projected starting lineup

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja&#039;Marr Chase - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Bengals' projected starters on offense vs. the Broncos:

PositionStarter
QBJake Browning
RBChase Brown
WRJa’Marr Chase
WRTee Higgins
WRAndrei Iosivas
TEMike Gesicki
LTOrlando Brown Jr.
LGCordell Volson
CTed Karras
RGCody Ford
RTAmarius Mims
Here's a look at the Bengals' projected starters on defense vs. the Broncos:

PositionStarter
LDESam Hubbard
RDETrey Hendrickson
NT / DTLarry Ogunjobi
WLBGermaine Pratt
MLB / ILBLogan Wilson
SLBAkeem Davis-Gaither
LCBDarius Phillips
RCBCam Taylor-Britt
SS (Strong Safety)Jordan Battle
FS (Free Safety)Geno Stone
NBDJ Turner
Here's a look at the Bengals' projected starters on special teams vs. the Broncos:

PositionStarter
PKEvan McPherson
PRyan Rehkow
H (Holder)Ryan Rehkow
PR (Punt Returner)Charlie Jones
KR (Kick Returner)Charlie Jones
LS (Long Snapper)William Wagner
Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals depth chart

Broncos depth chart

Here's a look at the Broncos' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBo NixJarrett StidhamSam Ehlinger
RBJ.K. DobbinsRJ HarveyTyler BadieJaleel McLaughlin
WRCourtland SuttonTrent Sherfield Sr.
WRTroy FranklinPat Bryant
WRMarvin Mims Jr. (Q)
TEEvan EngramLucas KrullAdam TrautmanNate Adkins
FBAdam PrenticeMichael Burton (IR)
LTGarett BollesMatt Peart
LGBen PowersAlex Palczewski
CLuke WattenbergAlex Forsyth
RGQuinn MeinerzNick Gargiulo (IR)
RTMike McGlincheyFrank Crum
Here's a look at the Broncos' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEZach AllenJordan JacksonMatt Henningsen (IR)
NTD.J. JonesMalcolm Roach (IR)
RDEJohn Franklin-MyersEyioma UwazurikeSai'vion Jones
WLBJonathon CooperJonah Elliss
LILBAlex SingletonKarene ReidDrew Sanders (IR)
RILBJustin StrnadDre Greenlaw (IR)
SLBNik BonittoDondrea TillmanQue RobinsonJohnny Walker Jr. (IR)
LCBPat Surtain II
SSTalanoa HufangaP.J. LockeJL Skinner
FSBrandon JonesDevon Key
RCBRiley MossKris Abrams-Draine
NBJa'Quan McMillianJahdae Barron
Here's a look at the Broncos' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKWil Lutz
PJeremy Crawshaw
HJeremy Crawshaw
PRMarvin Mims Jr. (Q)Riley Moss
KRMarvin Mims Jr. (Q)Jaleel McLaughlinTyler Badie
LSMitchell Fraboni
Bengals depth chart

Here's a look at the Bengals' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJake BrowningBrett RypienJoe Burrow (IR)
RBChase BrownSamaje PerineTahj Brooks
WRJa'Marr ChaseMitchell Tinsley
WRTee HigginsCharlie Jones
WRAndrei IosivasJermaine Burton
TENoah Fant (O)Drew SampleMike GesickiTanner Hudson
LTOrlando Brown Jr.Cody Ford
LGDylan FairchildJalen RiversCordell Volson (IR)
CTed KarrasMatt Lee
RGDalton RisnerLucas Patrick (IR)
RTAmarius Mims
Here's a look at the Bengals' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEJoseph OssaiShemar Stewart OCedric Johnson (IR)
LDTT.J. Slaton Jr.Mike PennelMcKinnley Jackson
RDTB.J. HillKris Jenkins Jr.Howard Cross III
RDETrey HendricksonMyles MurphyCam Sample
WLBDemetrius Knight Jr.Barrett Carter
MLBLogan Wilson
SLBOren BurksShaka Heyward
LCBDJ Turner IIDJ Ivey
SSJordan BattlePJ JulesDaijahn Anthony (IR)
FSGeno StoneTycen Anderson
RCBCam Taylor-BrittMarco Wilson
NBDax HillJosh Newton
Here's a look at the Bengals' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKEvan McPherson
PRyan Rehkow
HRyan Rehkow
PRCharlie JonesJermaine Burton
KRCharlie JonesJermaine BurtonSamaje Perine
LSWilliam Wagner
How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 4

The Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

Here are the key details for the Broncos vs. Bengals game:

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 29, 2025
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ABC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Venue: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

