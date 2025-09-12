Week 2 of the 2025 fantasy football season features an intriguing matchup between the top two scoring defenses from last week. The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts dominated their offensive opponents to open the year and will now face off against each other. Here's which one of them is the better option to use in weekly lineups.

Is Denver Broncos defense a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Broncos defense

The Denver Broncos were the highest scoring fantasy football defense last year. They picked up right where they left off this season, finishing as the weekly DST1 in their first game of the new campaign. They did so by sacking rookie quarterback Cam Ward six times and also forcing the Tennessee Titans to commit two turnovers during the game.

They will now get a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, who scored on every one of their offensive possessions last week. It was a successful debut for new starting quarterback Daniel Jones, but considering he threw 47 interceptions in just 70 games with the New York Giants previously, the Broncos should have legitimate scoring opportunities in fantasy football this week.

Is Indianapolis Colts defense a good fantasy pick in Week 2?

Colts defense

The Indianapolis Colts were impressive on both sides of the football to open the 2025 season. In addition to scoring on each of their offensive possessions last week, they also finished the week ranked as the DST2. They did so against the struggling Miami Dolphins, sacking Tua Tagovailoa three times and forcing three turnovers along the way.

The Colts had the benefit of playing in their home stadium against the Dolphins and will have the same advantage against the Brocnos this week. Bo Nix also struggled last week by throwing two interceptions against the Titans, so several factors indicate upside for the Colts defense.

Colts or Broncos defense: Who should I start in Week 2 fantasy football?

The Denver Broncos are the recommended fantasy football defense to use in Week 2 lineups over the Indianapolis Colts. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that they will nearly double them in their weekly fantasy projections.

The Broncos are in a superior situation across the board, including a better weekly matchup and a stronger history of proven recent success. All of this contributes to them being the preferred pcik over the Colts, as wll as one of the best overall defenses to use in lineups this week.

