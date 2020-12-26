Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers odds, picks and predictions

Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos both have been eliminated from the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Los Angeles Chargers are getting quality repetitions for their rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Denver Broncos are also getting quality repetitions for their young quarterback Drew Lock.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has put together a season that could land him Offensive Rookie of the Year in the AFC Conference. Drew Lock is playing for his job and to prove to Denver that he has what it takes to be the starting quarterback for the Broncos. These two AFC West division rivals are chasing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Most pass yards under pressure:

1. Justin Herbert - 1,125

2. Patrick Mahomes - 1,112

3. Russell Wilson - 1,107 pic.twitter.com/wpGdYnPGnF — PFF (@PFF) December 17, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers are looking to end the 2020 NFL Season on a good note. The Chargers have the opportunity to end the 2020 NFL Season on a four game winning streak. This is the first time all season the chargers have put together multiple wins in a row.

Lets take a deeper dive into the Week 16 meeting between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds

Los Angeles Chargers will go into their Week 16 matchup with the Denver Broncos being a -3 point favorite.

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers Picks

-- Justin Herbert will throw or over 200 yards and two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown

-- Melvin Gordon III will have more than 80 yards rushing and two touchdowns

-- Keenan Allen will catch more than eight passes for 80-100 yards receiving

-- Los Angeles Chargers defense will sack Drew Lock five or more times during the football game

John Elway on Drew Lock: "We still like what we see in him"https://t.co/BITOqzEzN6 pic.twitter.com/xHHkgDTmka — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 23, 2020

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers Key Notes

Justin Herbert has passed for eight touchdowns in the last five games for the Los Angeles Chargers offense

Herbert will be looking to record a rushing touchdown in back-to-back weeks

Los Angeles Chargers offense is currently ranked fifth in the NFL in passing yards per game with 272.9 passing yards per game

Los Angeles Chargers defense is currently 10th in the NFL in total yards allowed

Chargers defense is currently seventh in the NFL in pass defense

Melvin Gordon III has recorded four rushing touchdowns in the last five games for the Denver Broncos

Chargers defense is giving up 123.8 rushing yards per game against opposing running backs

Denver Broncos defense is currently ranked 10th in the NFL in pass defense

Broncos offense leads the NFL in interceptions with 21

Denver Broncos have turned the football over 30 times during the 2020 NFL Season

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers Key Injuries

Denver Broncos Key Injuries:

RB: Phillip Lindsay, Out (hip/knee)

RB: Royce Freeman, Questionable (hip)

LB: Bradley Chubb, Questionable (ankle)

DT: DeShawn Williams, Questionable

CB: Nate Hairston, Questionable

Los Angeles Chargers Key Injuries:

WR: Keenan Allen, Questionable (hamstring)

DE: Joey Bosa, Out (concussion)

TE: Hunter Henry, Out (COVID-19)

LB: Uchenna Nwosu, Out

LB: Denzel Perryman, Questionable

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers Predictions

Prediction: Chargers 42, Broncos 21

Money Line: Chargers -175, Broncos +155

Against the Spread: Chargers 7-7, Broncos 8-6