Denver Broncos vs Minnesota Vikings prediction, team news and preview - August 14 | NFL preseason 2021

The 2021 NFL preseason kicks off for the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Both teams have had interesting offseasons, with moves they'd like to see pan out on the field.

The Broncos have been consistently linked with Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers all offseason, but that dream is on hold for at least this season. Minnesota, on the other hand, has been caught up in COVID-19 drama involving their assistant coach Rick Dennison and starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will be relieved that he can now focus on the NFL preseason rather than his team's off-field pandemic issues.

Disorder aside, here’s a look at how the two teams line up for Saturday afternoon's clash.

Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings: Team news

Saturday afternoon’s game features another intriguing NFL preseason quarterback battle. The Broncos' young play caller Drew Lock and veteran Teddy Bridgewater will be competing against each other for the starting role in 2021.

The news out of Broncos training camp is that both quarterbacks have impressed during practice but neither one stood out as the winner. The Broncos' three preseason games will likely decide who is under center for the Mile High City team this campaign. Unlike other preseason games, the Broncos offense should be fun to watch as the two QBs go to battle.

It will be interesting to see how much game time second-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy gets on Saturday, as the young wideout is aiming for a big sophomore season in Denver.

Joint practices ✅



Next up: our preseason opener. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PSVw4ievjE — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 13, 2021

The Minnesota Vikings have had a turbulent offseason, mostly centered around the COVID-19 issues within the team.

They have also had to deal with injuries, the latest being to their rookie offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw. He will miss Saturday’s game, and the Vikings will be hoping he can get some NFL reps before the regular season starts in September.

Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is also dealing with a hamstring issue and has been listed as questionable for their first preseason game. Kirk Cousins is expected to see some game time and will be looking to show he’s more than just an anti-vaxx campaigner.

Vikings head coach will probably keep electric running back Dalvin Cook’s snaps to a minimum but he’s must-watch TV anytime he hits the field.

Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings: Prediction

Saturday’s game will be our first look at how Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater match up on offense. This game is worth tuning into for that battle alone.

Oddsmakers have the Denver Broncos as slight favorites, but anything can happen in the first preseason game of the year for both teams. Let’s hope we see Dalvin Cook break off some long runs and a couple of spectacular Jerry Jeudy receptions tomorrow afternoon.

Prediction: The Broncos win a low-scoring affair, 21-18

Edited by Colin D'Cunha