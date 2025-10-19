  • home icon
Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 19, 2025 11:42 GMT
Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 - Source: Imagn

The New York Giants are on the back of arguably their best performance of the season, as they dominated and beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football last week.

This week, they will take on another formidable opponent in the Denver Broncos, who also defeated the Eagles in Week 5 before beating the New York Jets in a nail-biter in London last weekend.

The Broncos have boasted one of the league's most efficient defenses this season, giving up only 15.8 points per game. This game could be another nice opportunity for New York to see if they can compete with some of the top teams in the league as they try to gain momentum.

Below, we will take a look at how the Broncos and the Giants are likely to line up when they face each other on Sunday.

Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup for Week 7

Denver Broncos projected starting lineup

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Denver Broncos are expected to line up on offense against the New York Giants in Week 7:

PositionStarter
QBBo Nix
RBJ.K. Dobbins
WRCourtland Sutton
WRTroy Franklin
WRMarvin Mims Jr.
TEEvan Engram
FBAdam Prentice
LTGarrett Bolles
LGAlex Palczewski
CLuke Wattenberg
RGQuinn Meinerz
RTMike McGlinchey
Below is how the Broncos are projected to line up defensively against the Giants:

PositionStarter
LDEZach Allen
NTD.J. Jones
RDEJohn Franklin-Myers
WLBJonathon Cooper
LLBAlex Singleton
RLBJustin Strnad
SLBNik Bonitto
LCBPat Surtain II
SSTalanoa Hufanga
FSBrandon Jones
RCBRiley Moss
NBJa'Quan McMillian
Below is how the Broncos' special teams are projected to line up against the Giants:

PositionStarter
PKWil Lutz
PJeremy Crawshaw
HJeremy Crawshaw
PRMarvin Mims Jr.
KRMarvin Mims Jr.
LSMitchell Fraboni
New York Giants projected starting lineup

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Giants are projected to line up on offense against the Broncos:

PositionStarter
QBJaxson Dart
RBCam Skattebo
WRWan'Dale Robinson
WRBeaux Collins
WRLil'Jordan Humphrey
TETheo Johnson
LTAndrew Thomas
LGJoe Runyan
CJohn Michael Schmitz Jr.
RGGreg Van Roten
RTJermaine Eluemunor
Below is how the Giants are projected to line up defensively against the Broncos:

PositionStarter
LDERakeem Nunez-Roches
NTDexter Lawrence II
RDERoy Robertson-Harris
WLBBrian Burns
LLBBobby Okereke
RLBDarius Muasau
SLBKayvon Thibodeaux
LCBPaulson Adebo
SSTyler Nubin
FSJevon Holland
RCBCor'Dale Flott
NBDru Phillips
Below is how the Giants' special teams are projected to line up against the Broncos:

PositionStarter
PKJude McAtamney
PJamie Gillan
HJamie Gillan
PRGunner Olszewski
KRGunner Olszewski
LSCasey Kreiter
Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants depth chart

Denver Broncos depth chart

Below is a look at the Broncos' offensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBo NixJarrett Stidham--
RBJ.K. DobbinsRJ HarveyJaleel McLaughlinTyler Badie
WRCourtland SuttonPat Bryant--
WRTroy FranklinTrent Sherfield Sr.--
WRMarvin Mims Jr.---
TEEvan EngramAdam TrautmanNate AdkinsLucas Krull (IR)
FBAdam PrenticeMichael Burton (IR)--
LTGarrett BollesMatt Peart (IR)--
LGAlex PalczewskiCalvin ThrockmortonMatt Peart (IR)Ben Powers (IR)
CLuke WattenbergAlex Forsyth--
RGQuinn MeinerzNick Gargiulo (IR)--
RTMike McGlincheyFrank Crum--
Below is a look at the Broncos’ defensive depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
LDEZach AllenJordan JacksonMatt Henninsen (IR)
NTD.J. JonesEyioma Uwazurike-
RDEJohn Franklin-MyersMalcolm RoachSai'vion Jones
WLBJonathon CooperJonah Elliss (out)Que Robinson
LLBAlex SingletonKarene ReidDrew Sanders (IR)
RLBJustin StrnadDre Greenlaw Garrett Wallow (IR)
SLBNik BonittoDondrea TillmanJohnny Walker Jr. (IR)
LCBPat Surtain II--
SSTalanoa HufangaP.J. LockeJL Skinner
FSBrandon JonesDevon KeyJ.T. Gray
RCBRiley MossKris Abrams-Draine-
NBJa'Quan McMillianJahdae Barron-
Below is a look at the Broncos’ special teams depth chart:

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKWil Lutz--
PJeremy Crawshaw--
HJeremy Crawshaw--
PRMarvin Mims Jr.Riley Moss-
KRMarvin Mims Jr.Jaleel McLaughlinTyler Badie
LSMitchell Fraboni--
New York Giants depth chart

Below, we’ve provided the New York Giants’ depth chart for offense, defense and special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJaxson DartRussell WilsonJameis Winston-
RBCam SkatteboTyrone Tracy Jr.Devin SingletaryEric Gray (out)
WRWan'Dale RobinsonJalin HyattMalik Nabers (IR)-
WRDarius Slayton (out)Beaux CollinsBryce Ford-Wheaton (IR)-
WRLil'Jordan HumphreyGunner OlszewskiDa'Quan Felton (IR)-
TETheo JohnsonDaniel BellingerChris ManhertzThomas Fidone II
LTAndrew Thomas
Marcus MbowJames Hudson IIIJoshua Ezeudu (IR)
LGJon RunyanAaron Stinnie
--
CJohn Michael Schmitz Jr.Austin Schlottmann--
RGGreg Van RotenAaron StinnieEvan Neal-
RTJermaine EluemunorMarcus Mbow--
PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDERakeem Nunez-Roches---
NTDexter Lawrence IID.J. Davidson--
RDERoy Robertson-HarrisDarius Alexander--
WLBBrian BurnsAbdul CarterVictor Dimukeje-
LLBBobby OkerekeDemetrius Flannigan-Fowles (out)Neville HewittChris Board (IR)
RLBDarius Muasau
Swayze Bozeman (out)Zaire BarnesMicah McFadden (IR)
SLBKayvon ThibodeauxChauncey Golston (out)--
LCBPaulson AdeboArt Green--
SSTyler NubinDane Belton--
FSJevon HollandBeau BradeAnthony Johnson Jr. (out)-
RCBCor'Dale FlottDeonte BanksRico Payton (IR)-
NBDru PhillipsNic JonesTJ Moore (IR)-
PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKJude McAtamneyGraham Gano (IR)--
PJamie Gillan---
HJamie Gillan---
PRGunner OlszewskiWan'Dale Robinson--
KRGunner OlszewskiDevin SingletaryWan'Dale RobinsonTyrone Tracy Jr.
LSCasey Kreiter- --
How to watch the Broncos vs. Giants Week 7 game? TV schedule and live stream details

Denver Broncos fans will be hoping the team can recover from travel weariness and get back on track against the New York Giants in Week 7 after their game in London last week.

The Giants surpassed expectations by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles and scoring 34 points in Week 6, moving their season record to 2-4. They'll be hoping to repeat that feat against one of the NFL's top defenses.

Here, we have provided all the details you need to watch the game on Sunday afternoon, including TV and streaming details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

TV: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Live Streaming: NFL+

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
