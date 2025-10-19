Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 NFL season
The New York Giants are on the back of arguably their best performance of the season, as they dominated and beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football last week.
This week, they will take on another formidable opponent in the Denver Broncos, who also defeated the Eagles in Week 5 before beating the New York Jets in a nail-biter in London last weekend.
The Broncos have boasted one of the league's most efficient defenses this season, giving up only 15.8 points per game. This game could be another nice opportunity for New York to see if they can compete with some of the top teams in the league as they try to gain momentum.
Below, we will take a look at how the Broncos and the Giants are likely to line up when they face each other on Sunday.
Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup for Week 7
Denver Broncos projected starting lineup
Below is how the Denver Broncos are expected to line up on offense against the New York Giants in Week 7:
Position
Starter
QB
Bo Nix
RB
J.K. Dobbins
WR
Courtland Sutton
WR
Troy Franklin
WR
Marvin Mims Jr.
TE
Evan Engram
FB
Adam Prentice
LT
Garrett Bolles
LG
Alex Palczewski
C
Luke Wattenberg
RG
Quinn Meinerz
RT
Mike McGlinchey
Below is how the Broncos are projected to line up defensively against the Giants:
Position
Starter
LDE
Zach Allen
NT
D.J. Jones
RDE
John Franklin-Myers
WLB
Jonathon Cooper
LLB
Alex Singleton
RLB
Justin Strnad
SLB
Nik Bonitto
LCB
Pat Surtain II
SS
Talanoa Hufanga
FS
Brandon Jones
RCB
Riley Moss
NB
Ja'Quan McMillian
Below is how the Broncos' special teams are projected to line up against the Giants:
Position
Starter
PK
Wil Lutz
P
Jeremy Crawshaw
H
Jeremy Crawshaw
PR
Marvin Mims Jr.
KR
Marvin Mims Jr.
LS
Mitchell Fraboni
New York Giants projected starting lineup
Below is how the Giants are projected to line up on offense against the Broncos:
Position
Starter
QB
Jaxson Dart
RB
Cam Skattebo
WR
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
Beaux Collins
WR
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
TE
Theo Johnson
LT
Andrew Thomas
LG
Joe Runyan
C
John Michael Schmitz Jr.
RG
Greg Van Roten
RT
Jermaine Eluemunor
Below is how the Giants are projected to line up defensively against the Broncos:
Position
Starter
LDE
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
NT
Dexter Lawrence II
RDE
Roy Robertson-Harris
WLB
Brian Burns
LLB
Bobby Okereke
RLB
Darius Muasau
SLB
Kayvon Thibodeaux
LCB
Paulson Adebo
SS
Tyler Nubin
FS
Jevon Holland
RCB
Cor'Dale Flott
NB
Dru Phillips
Below is how the Giants' special teams are projected to line up against the Broncos:
Position
Starter
PK
Jude McAtamney
P
Jamie Gillan
H
Jamie Gillan
PR
Gunner Olszewski
KR
Gunner Olszewski
LS
Casey Kreiter
Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants depth chart
Denver Broncos depth chart
Below is a look at the Broncos' offensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Bo Nix
Jarrett Stidham
-
-
RB
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
Jaleel McLaughlin
Tyler Badie
WR
Courtland Sutton
Pat Bryant
-
-
WR
Troy Franklin
Trent Sherfield Sr.
-
-
WR
Marvin Mims Jr.
-
-
-
TE
Evan Engram
Adam Trautman
Nate Adkins
Lucas Krull (IR)
FB
Adam Prentice
Michael Burton (IR)
-
-
LT
Garrett Bolles
Matt Peart (IR)
-
-
LG
Alex Palczewski
Calvin Throckmorton
Matt Peart (IR)
Ben Powers (IR)
C
Luke Wattenberg
Alex Forsyth
-
-
RG
Quinn Meinerz
Nick Gargiulo (IR)
-
-
RT
Mike McGlinchey
Frank Crum
-
-
Below is a look at the Broncos’ defensive depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
LDE
Zach Allen
Jordan Jackson
Matt Henninsen (IR)
NT
D.J. Jones
Eyioma Uwazurike
-
RDE
John Franklin-Myers
Malcolm Roach
Sai'vion Jones
WLB
Jonathon Cooper
Jonah Elliss (out)
Que Robinson
LLB
Alex Singleton
Karene Reid
Drew Sanders (IR)
RLB
Justin Strnad
Dre Greenlaw
Garrett Wallow (IR)
SLB
Nik Bonitto
Dondrea Tillman
Johnny Walker Jr. (IR)
LCB
Pat Surtain II
-
-
SS
Talanoa Hufanga
P.J. Locke
JL Skinner
FS
Brandon Jones
Devon Key
J.T. Gray
RCB
Riley Moss
Kris Abrams-Draine
-
NB
Ja'Quan McMillian
Jahdae Barron
-
Below is a look at the Broncos’ special teams depth chart:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Wil Lutz
-
-
P
Jeremy Crawshaw
-
-
H
Jeremy Crawshaw
-
-
PR
Marvin Mims Jr.
Riley Moss
-
KR
Marvin Mims Jr.
Jaleel McLaughlin
Tyler Badie
LS
Mitchell Fraboni
-
-
New York Giants depth chart
Below, we’ve provided the New York Giants’ depth chart for offense, defense and special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Jaxson Dart
Russell Wilson
Jameis Winston
-
RB
Cam Skattebo
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Devin Singletary
Eric Gray (out)
WR
Wan'Dale Robinson
Jalin Hyatt
Malik Nabers (IR)
-
WR
Darius Slayton (out)
Beaux Collins
Bryce Ford-Wheaton (IR)
-
WR
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Gunner Olszewski
Da'Quan Felton (IR)
-
TE
Theo Johnson
Daniel Bellinger
Chris Manhertz
Thomas Fidone II
LT
Andrew Thomas
Marcus Mbow
James Hudson III
Joshua Ezeudu (IR)
LG
Jon Runyan
Aaron Stinnie
-
-
C
John Michael Schmitz Jr.
Austin Schlottmann
-
-
RG
Greg Van Roten
Aaron Stinnie
Evan Neal
-
RT
Jermaine Eluemunor
Marcus Mbow
-
-
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
-
-
-
NT
Dexter Lawrence II
D.J. Davidson
-
-
RDE
Roy Robertson-Harris
Darius Alexander
-
-
WLB
Brian Burns
Abdul Carter
Victor Dimukeje
-
LLB
Bobby Okereke
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (out)
Neville Hewitt
Chris Board (IR)
RLB
Darius Muasau
Swayze Bozeman (out)
Zaire Barnes
Micah McFadden (IR)
SLB
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Chauncey Golston (out)
-
-
LCB
Paulson Adebo
Art Green
-
-
SS
Tyler Nubin
Dane Belton
-
-
FS
Jevon Holland
Beau Brade
Anthony Johnson Jr. (out)
-
RCB
Cor'Dale Flott
Deonte Banks
Rico Payton (IR)
-
NB
Dru Phillips
Nic Jones
TJ Moore (IR)
-
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Jude McAtamney
Graham Gano (IR)
-
-
P
Jamie Gillan
-
-
-
H
Jamie Gillan
-
-
-
PR
Gunner Olszewski
Wan'Dale Robinson
-
-
KR
Gunner Olszewski
Devin Singletary
Wan'Dale Robinson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
LS
Casey Kreiter
-
-
-
How to watch the Broncos vs. Giants Week 7 game? TV schedule and live stream details
Denver Broncos fans will be hoping the team can recover from travel weariness and get back on track against the New York Giants in Week 7 after their game in London last week.
The Giants surpassed expectations by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles and scoring 34 points in Week 6, moving their season record to 2-4. They'll be hoping to repeat that feat against one of the NFL's top defenses.
Here, we have provided all the details you need to watch the game on Sunday afternoon, including TV and streaming details:
Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
TV: CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins
Live Streaming: NFL+
