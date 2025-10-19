Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 | 2025 NFL season

The New York Giants are on the back of arguably their best performance of the season, as they dominated and beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football last week.

This week, they will take on another formidable opponent in the Denver Broncos, who also defeated the Eagles in Week 5 before beating the New York Jets in a nail-biter in London last weekend.

The Broncos have boasted one of the league's most efficient defenses this season, giving up only 15.8 points per game. This game could be another nice opportunity for New York to see if they can compete with some of the top teams in the league as they try to gain momentum.

Below, we will take a look at how the Broncos and the Giants are likely to line up when they face each other on Sunday.

Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants projected starting lineup for Week 7

Denver Broncos projected starting lineup

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Denver Broncos are expected to line up on offense against the New York Giants in Week 7:

Position Starter QB Bo Nix RB J.K. Dobbins WR Courtland Sutton WR Troy Franklin WR Marvin Mims Jr. TE Evan Engram FB Adam Prentice

LT Garrett Bolles LG Alex Palczewski C Luke Wattenberg RG Quinn Meinerz RT Mike McGlinchey

Below is how the Broncos are projected to line up defensively against the Giants:

Position Starter LDE Zach Allen NT D.J. Jones RDE John Franklin-Myers WLB Jonathon Cooper LLB Alex Singleton RLB Justin Strnad SLB Nik Bonitto LCB Pat Surtain II SS Talanoa Hufanga FS Brandon Jones RCB Riley Moss NB Ja'Quan McMillian

Below is how the Broncos' special teams are projected to line up against the Giants:

Position Starter PK Wil Lutz P Jeremy Crawshaw H Jeremy Crawshaw PR Marvin Mims Jr. KR Marvin Mims Jr. LS Mitchell Fraboni

New York Giants projected starting lineup

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn

Below is how the Giants are projected to line up on offense against the Broncos:

Position Starter QB Jaxson Dart RB Cam Skattebo WR Wan'Dale Robinson WR Beaux Collins WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey TE Theo Johnson LT Andrew Thomas LG Joe Runyan C John Michael Schmitz Jr. RG Greg Van Roten RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Below is how the Giants are projected to line up defensively against the Broncos:

Position Starter LDE Rakeem Nunez-Roches NT Dexter Lawrence II RDE Roy Robertson-Harris WLB Brian Burns LLB Bobby Okereke RLB Darius Muasau SLB Kayvon Thibodeaux LCB Paulson Adebo SS Tyler Nubin FS Jevon Holland RCB Cor'Dale Flott NB Dru Phillips

Below is how the Giants' special teams are projected to line up against the Broncos:

Position Starter PK Jude McAtamney P Jamie Gillan H Jamie Gillan PR Gunner Olszewski KR Gunner Olszewski LS Casey Kreiter

Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants depth chart

Denver Broncos depth chart

Below is a look at the Broncos' offensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Bo Nix Jarrett Stidham - - RB J.K. Dobbins RJ Harvey Jaleel McLaughlin Tyler Badie WR Courtland Sutton Pat Bryant - - WR Troy Franklin Trent Sherfield Sr. - - WR Marvin Mims Jr. - - - TE Evan Engram Adam Trautman Nate Adkins Lucas Krull (IR) FB Adam Prentice Michael Burton (IR) - - LT Garrett Bolles Matt Peart (IR) - - LG Alex Palczewski Calvin Throckmorton Matt Peart (IR) Ben Powers (IR) C Luke Wattenberg Alex Forsyth - - RG Quinn Meinerz Nick Gargiulo (IR) - - RT Mike McGlinchey Frank Crum - -

Below is a look at the Broncos’ defensive depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd LDE Zach Allen Jordan Jackson Matt Henninsen (IR) NT D.J. Jones Eyioma Uwazurike - RDE John Franklin-Myers Malcolm Roach Sai'vion Jones WLB Jonathon Cooper Jonah Elliss (out) Que Robinson LLB Alex Singleton Karene Reid Drew Sanders (IR) RLB Justin Strnad Dre Greenlaw Garrett Wallow (IR) SLB Nik Bonitto Dondrea Tillman Johnny Walker Jr. (IR) LCB Pat Surtain II - - SS Talanoa Hufanga P.J. Locke JL Skinner FS Brandon Jones Devon Key J.T. Gray RCB Riley Moss Kris Abrams-Draine - NB Ja'Quan McMillian Jahdae Barron -

Below is a look at the Broncos’ special teams depth chart:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Wil Lutz - - P Jeremy Crawshaw - - H Jeremy Crawshaw - - PR Marvin Mims Jr. Riley Moss - KR Marvin Mims Jr. Jaleel McLaughlin Tyler Badie LS Mitchell Fraboni - -

New York Giants depth chart

Below, we’ve provided the New York Giants’ depth chart for offense, defense and special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Jaxson Dart Russell Wilson Jameis Winston - RB Cam Skattebo Tyrone Tracy Jr. Devin Singletary Eric Gray (out) WR Wan'Dale Robinson Jalin Hyatt Malik Nabers (IR) - WR Darius Slayton (out) Beaux Collins Bryce Ford-Wheaton (IR) - WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Gunner Olszewski Da'Quan Felton (IR) - TE Theo Johnson Daniel Bellinger Chris Manhertz Thomas Fidone II LT Andrew Thomas

Marcus Mbow James Hudson III Joshua Ezeudu (IR) LG Jon Runyan Aaron Stinnie

- - C John Michael Schmitz Jr. Austin Schlottmann - - RG Greg Van Roten Aaron Stinnie Evan Neal - RT Jermaine Eluemunor Marcus Mbow - -

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Rakeem Nunez-Roches - - - NT Dexter Lawrence II D.J. Davidson - - RDE Roy Robertson-Harris Darius Alexander - - WLB Brian Burns Abdul Carter Victor Dimukeje - LLB Bobby Okereke Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (out) Neville Hewitt Chris Board (IR) RLB Darius Muasau

Swayze Bozeman (out) Zaire Barnes Micah McFadden (IR) SLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Chauncey Golston (out) - - LCB Paulson Adebo Art Green - - SS Tyler Nubin Dane Belton - - FS Jevon Holland Beau Brade Anthony Johnson Jr. (out) - RCB Cor'Dale Flott Deonte Banks Rico Payton (IR) - NB Dru Phillips Nic Jones TJ Moore (IR) -

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Jude McAtamney Graham Gano (IR) - - P Jamie Gillan - - - H Jamie Gillan - - - PR Gunner Olszewski Wan'Dale Robinson - - KR Gunner Olszewski Devin Singletary Wan'Dale Robinson Tyrone Tracy Jr. LS Casey Kreiter - - -

How to watch the Broncos vs. Giants Week 7 game? TV schedule and live stream details

Denver Broncos fans will be hoping the team can recover from travel weariness and get back on track against the New York Giants in Week 7 after their game in London last week.

The Giants surpassed expectations by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles and scoring 34 points in Week 6, moving their season record to 2-4. They'll be hoping to repeat that feat against one of the NFL's top defenses.

Here, we have provided all the details you need to watch the game on Sunday afternoon, including TV and streaming details:

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

TV: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Live Streaming: NFL+

