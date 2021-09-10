Denver Broncos vs New York Giants Prediction & Match Preview - September 12th, 4:25 PM ET | NFL Week 1

In their NFL season's first game, the Denver Broncos face the New York Giants in New York this Sunday, September 12th, at 4:25 PM ET. Both teams are full of questions and want to improve on last season's campaigns.

Match Details

Fixture – Denver Broncos vs New York Giants | 2021 NFL Week 1.

Date & Time – Sunday, September 12th, 4:25 PM ET.

Venue – MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, New York.

Denver Broncos Preview

The Broncos have made two significant changes since last year. The first came in the form of Teddy Bridgewater. The experienced QB was with the Carolina Panthers last season, but the Broncos acquired him for a sixth-round pick after Sam Darnold arrived in Carolina. The second change was Von Miller. The pass-rusher was injured last season, and the team missed his talent. It's also important to keep an eye on Bradley Chubb's situation.

Key Player – Von Miller

Not so long ago, Von Miller was one of the best, if not the best, pass-rush in the NFL. There must be some rust for the Broncos' player to shake off, but what better way to do it against an O-Line that was one of the worst last season and didn't seem to improve?

Denver Broncos Predicted Lineup

QB – Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock.

RB – Melvin Gordon III, Javonte Williams, Nate McCrary.

WR – Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Diontae Spencer, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler.

TE – Noah Fant, Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert, Andrew Beck.

OL – Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Graham Glasgow, Bobby Massie, Calvin Anderson, Netane Muti, Quinn Meinerz, Cam Fleming.

DL – Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell, Shelby Harris, Shamar Stephen, DeShawn Williams, McTelvin Agim.

LB – Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning, Justin Strnad, Andre Mintze.

CB – Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, Pat Surtain II, Bryce Callahan, Mike Ford, Kary Vincent Jr.

S – Kareem Jackson, Justin Simmons, P.J. Locke, Caden Sterns, Jamar Johnson.

K – Brandon McManus.

P – Sam Martin.

KR – Diontae Spencer, KJ Hamler.

PR – Diontae Spencer, KJ Hamler.

New York Giants

The Giants need to improve after another season with more L's than W's, their seventh in ten years. However, the team has more questions than answers at this point. Saquon Barkley, Adoree' Jackson, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney all lost to the pre-season with injuries.

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Saquon Barkley: “A lot of confidence in him as a player. I think he’s done a great job to get himself back healthy and 100%.”



100% it is! — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 9, 2021

Evan Engram suffered a calf injury against the New England Patriots, and his participation in the game is also a question. The other TEs, Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith, are also battling injuries. Things sure don't look pretty for the Giants in this opening game.

Key Player – Andrew Thomas

The sophomore T needs to have an outstanding game if the Giants want to have a chance to win. Daniel Jones is a turnover machine, mainly when pressed. So Thomas needs to protect the QB's blindside, especially because Von Miller is on the other side of the ball leading the Broncos' defense.

New York Giants Predicted Lineup

QB – Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon.

RB – Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Gary Brightwell, Elijhaa Penny, Cullen Gillaspia.

WR – Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, C.J. Board, Collin Johnson.

TE – Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith.

OL – Nate Solder, Will Hernandez, Nick Gates, Shane Lemieux, Andrew Thomas, Matt Peart, Ben Bredeson, Billy Price.

DL – Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams, Danny Shelton, Raymond Johnson III.

LB – Lorenzo Carter, Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Oshane Ximines, Quincy Roche, Reggie Ragland, Carter Coughlin, Azeez Ojulari, Cam Brown, Justin Hilliard.

CB – James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson, Rodarius Williams, Darnay Holmes, Josh Jackson, Keion Crossen, Sam Beal.

S – Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan, Julian Love, Xavier McKinney.

K – Graham Gano.

P – Riley Dixon.

KR – C.J. Board, Jabrill Peppers, Kadarius Tomey.

PR – Jabrill Peppers, Adoree' Jackson, Kadarius Tomey.

Broncos vs Giants Match Prediction

If Von Miller is back, and Teddy Bridgewater has an average game with no turnovers, the Broncos can easily win. The Giants' OL must shock everybody, protect Daniel Jones and open gaps for Saquon Barkley or Devontae Booker in order for the team to upset the Broncos.

