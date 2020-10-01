Denver Broncos vs New York Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | NFL 2020-21

New York Jets welcome the Denver Broncos to MetLife Stadium on Thursday as they kickstart the 4th week of football.

Both teams are currently languishing at the bottom with an identical 0-3 record to their name. On Sunday, The Jets faced a humiliating 29 point defeat away from home at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, 7-36. The Broncos too were beaten comprehensively last week as they lost by a margin of 18 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets Head-to-Head

The Jets and Broncos have played each other 37 times in total with the Broncos leading the all-time series 20-16-1.

Though its a closely fought series when these two sides play at the MetLife Stadium as neither holds an advantage with the record being an even 8-8-1.

The last time these sided played at the MetLife Stadium, the Jets were comfortable victors with a 34-16 scoreline.

Denver Broncos form guide in the league : L L L

New York Jets form guide in the league : L L L

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets Team News

The Denver Broncos are entering this contest with an injury riddled squad. Quarterback Drew Lock & defensive lineman Jurell Casey are both expected to miss this contest due a shoulder & bicep injury respectively.

Running back Phillip Lindsay was a limited participant on the Monday & Tuesday practise session and is unlikley to play on Thursday.

Out: Drew Lock, Jurell Casey

Doubtful: Phillip Lindsay

The New York Jets too are dealing with injuries to multiple key players. Wide reciever Breshad Perriman missed both practise sessions on Monday and Tuesday and is therefore expected to miss the game on Thursday.

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, wide reciever Jamison Crowder and safety Ashtyn Davis were all limited participants at the Monday and Tuesday practise sessions and are doubtful for Thursday Night Football.

Out: Breshad Perriman

Doubtful: Mekhi Becton, Jamison Crowder, Ashtyn Davis.

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets Predicted Starters

Jeff Driskel

Denver Broncos:

QB: Brett Rypien, Jeff Driskel

RB: Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay(D)

WR: Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick

TE: Noah Fant

New York Jets:

QB: Sam Darnold

RB: Frank Gore, La'Mical Perine, Kalen Ballage

WR: Braxton Berrios, Lawrence Cager

TE: Chris Herndon

Denver Broncos vs New York Jets Prediction

With the huge number of injuries to key players on either side this contest is expected to be a snoozefest.

Denver Broncos might end up on the winning side due to their defense in a game where the score is expected to be on the lower side.

Prediction: Denver Broncos to get the better of New York Jets in a low scoring encounter

