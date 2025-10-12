The Denver Broncos (3-2) will square off against the New York Jets (0-5) in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK.

Ahead of the Broncos vs Jets game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets projected starting lineup for Week 6

Denver Broncos projected starting lineup

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Here's a look at the Broncos' projected starters on offense vs. the Jets:

Position Starter QB Bo Nix RB J.K. Dobbins WR (X) Courtland Sutton WR (Z) Troy Franklin WR (SL) Marvin Mims Jr. TE Evan Engram FB Adam Prentice LT Garett Bolles LG Alex Palczewski C Luke Wattenberg RG Quinn Meinerz RT Mike McGlinchey

Here's a look at the Broncos' projected starters on defense vs. the Jets:

Position Starter LDE Zach Allen NT D.J. Jones RDE John Franklin-Myers WLB Jonathon Cooper LILB Alex Singleton RILB Justin Strnad SLB Nik Bonitto LCB Pat Surtain II SS Talanoa Hufanga FS Brandon Jones RCB Riley Moss NB Ja’Quan McMillian

Here's a look at the Broncos' projected starters on special teams vs. the Jets:

Position Starter PK Wil Lutz P Jeremy Crawshaw H Jeremy Crawshaw PR Marvin Mims Jr. KR Marvin Mims Jr. LS Mitchell Fraboni

New York Jets projected starting lineup

New York Jets QB Justin Fields - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on offense vs. the Broncos:

Position Starter QB Justin Fields RB Breece Hall WR (X) Garrett Wilson WR (Z) Josh Reynolds WR (SL) Arian Smith TE Mason Taylor FB Andrew Beck LT Olu Fashanu LG John Simpson C Joe Tippmann RG Joe Tippmann RT Armand Membou

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on defense vs. the Broncos:

Position Starter LDE Will McDonald IV LDT Harrison Phillips RDT Quinnen Williams RDE Jermaine Johnson WLB Kiko Mauigoa MLB Jamien Sherwood SLB Cam Jones LCB Sauce Gardner SS Tony Adams FS Andre Cisco RCB Brandon Stephens NB Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on special teams vs. the Broncos:

Position Starter PK Nick Folk P Austin McNamara H Austin McNamara PR Isaiah Williams KR Isaiah Williams LS Thomas Hennessy

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets depth chart for Week 6

Denver Broncos depth chart

Here's a look at the Broncos' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Bo Nix Jarrett Stidham Sam Ehlinger – RB J.K. Dobbins RJ Harvey Tyler Badie Jaleel McLaughlin WR (X) Courtland Sutton Pat Bryant – – WR (Z) Troy Franklin Trent Sherfield Sr. – – WR (SL) Marvin Mims Jr. – – – TE Evan Engram Adam Trautman Nate Adkins Lucas Krull (IR) FB Adam Prentice Michael Burton (IR) – – LT Garett Bolles Matt Peart – – LG Alex Palczewski Calvin Throckmorton Ben Powers (IR) – C Luke Wattenberg Alex Forsyth – – RG Quinn Meinerz Nick Gargiulo (IR) – – RT Mike McGlinchey Frank Crum – –

Here's a look at the Broncos' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Zach Allen Jordan Jackson Matt Henningsen (IR) – NT D.J. Jones Malcolm Roach (Q) – – RDE John Franklin-Myers Eyioma Uwazurike Sai'vion Jones – WLB Jonathon Cooper Jonah Elliss (O) – – LILB Alex Singleton Karene Reid Drew Sanders (IR) – RILB Justin Strnad Garret Wallow Dre Greenlaw (IR) – SLB Nik Bonitto Dondrea Tillman Que Robinson Johnny Walker Jr. (IR) LCB Pat Surtain II – – – SS Talanoa Hufanga P.J. Locke JL Skinner – FS Brandon Jones Devon Key – – RCB Riley Moss Kris Abrams-Draine – – NB Ja’Quan McMillian Jahdae Barron – –

Here's a look at the Broncos' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Wil Lutz – – – P Jeremy Crawshaw – – – H Jeremy Crawshaw – – – PR Marvin Mims Jr. Riley Moss – – KR Marvin Mims Jr. Jaleel McLaughlin Tyler Badie – LS Mitchell Fraboni – – –

New York Jets depth chart

Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their offense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Justin Fields Tyrod Taylor – – RB Breece Hall Isaiah Davis Khalil Herbert Kene Nwangwu WR (X) Garrett Wilson Allen Lazard (O) Isaiah Williams – WR (Z) Josh Reynolds Tyler Johnson Irvin Charles (O) – WR (SL) Arian Smith Brandon Smith – – TE Mason Taylor Jeremy Ruckert Stone Smartt Jelani Woods FB Andrew Beck – – – LT Olu Fashanu Max Mitchell Esa Pole – LG John Simpson Xavier Newman – – C Joe Tippmann Josh Myers Gus Hartwig (IR) – RG Joe Tippmann Xavier Newman Alijah Vera-Tucker (IR) – RT Armand Membou Chukwuma Okorafor – –

Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their defense:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Will McDonald IV Braiden McGregor Tyler Baron – LDT Harrison Phillips Jowon Briggs Byron Cowart (IR) – RDT Quinnen Williams Jay Tufele Leonard Taylor III – RDE Jermaine Johnson Micheal Clemons Braiden McGregor – WLB Kiko Mauigoa Ja'Markis Weston (IR) Marcelino McCrary-Ball (IR) – MLB Jamien Sherwood Mykal Walker – – SLB Cam Jones Mark Robinson Quincy Williams (IR) – LCB Sauce Gardner Qwan'tez Stiggers Azareye'h Thomas Kris Boyd (IR) SS Tony Adams Malachi Moore – – FS Andre Cisco Isaiah Oliver – – RCB Brandon Stephens (Q) Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Tony Adams – NB Michael Carter II (O) – – –

Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their special teams:

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Nick Folk – – – P Austin McNamara – – – H Austin McNamara – – – PR Isaiah Williams Isaiah Davis – – KR Isaiah Williams Kene Nwangwu Isaiah Davis Arian Smith LS Thomas Hennessy – – –

How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 clash

The Broncos vs. Jets Week 6 game will be broadcast live on NFL Network, where Rich Eisen will be the play-by-play announcer and Kurt Warner will serve as color commentator. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

