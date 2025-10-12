Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 NFL season
The Denver Broncos (3-2) will square off against the New York Jets (0-5) in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK.
Ahead of the Broncos vs Jets game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets projected starting lineup for Week 6
Here's a look at the Broncos' projected starters on offense vs. the Jets:
Position
Starter
QB
Bo Nix
RB
J.K. Dobbins
WR (X)
Courtland Sutton
WR (Z)
Troy Franklin
WR (SL)
Marvin Mims Jr.
TE
Evan Engram
FB
Adam Prentice
LT
Garett Bolles
LG
Alex Palczewski
C
Luke Wattenberg
RG
Quinn Meinerz
RT
Mike McGlinchey
Here's a look at the Broncos' projected starters on defense vs. the Jets:
Position
Starter
LDE
Zach Allen
NT
D.J. Jones
RDE
John Franklin-Myers
WLB
Jonathon Cooper
LILB
Alex Singleton
RILB
Justin Strnad
SLB
Nik Bonitto
LCB
Pat Surtain II
SS
Talanoa Hufanga
FS
Brandon Jones
RCB
Riley Moss
NB
Ja’Quan McMillian
Here's a look at the Broncos' projected starters on special teams vs. the Jets:
Position
Starter
PK
Wil Lutz
P
Jeremy Crawshaw
H
Jeremy Crawshaw
PR
Marvin Mims Jr.
KR
Marvin Mims Jr.
LS
Mitchell Fraboni
New York Jets projected starting lineup
Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on offense vs. the Broncos:
Position
Starter
QB
Justin Fields
RB
Breece Hall
WR (X)
Garrett Wilson
WR (Z)
Josh Reynolds
WR (SL)
Arian Smith
TE
Mason Taylor
FB
Andrew Beck
LT
Olu Fashanu
LG
John Simpson
C
Joe Tippmann
RG
Joe Tippmann
RT
Armand Membou
Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on defense vs. the Broncos:
Position
Starter
LDE
Will McDonald IV
LDT
Harrison Phillips
RDT
Quinnen Williams
RDE
Jermaine Johnson
WLB
Kiko Mauigoa
MLB
Jamien Sherwood
SLB
Cam Jones
LCB
Sauce Gardner
SS
Tony Adams
FS
Andre Cisco
RCB
Brandon Stephens
NB
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on special teams vs. the Broncos:
Position
Starter
PK
Nick Folk
P
Austin McNamara
H
Austin McNamara
PR
Isaiah Williams
KR
Isaiah Williams
LS
Thomas Hennessy
Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets depth chart for Week 6
Denver Broncos depth chart
Here's a look at the Broncos' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Bo Nix
Jarrett Stidham
Sam Ehlinger
–
RB
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
Tyler Badie
Jaleel McLaughlin
WR (X)
Courtland Sutton
Pat Bryant
–
–
WR (Z)
Troy Franklin
Trent Sherfield Sr.
–
–
WR (SL)
Marvin Mims Jr.
–
–
–
TE
Evan Engram
Adam Trautman
Nate Adkins
Lucas Krull (IR)
FB
Adam Prentice
Michael Burton (IR)
–
–
LT
Garett Bolles
Matt Peart
–
–
LG
Alex Palczewski
Calvin Throckmorton
Ben Powers (IR)
–
C
Luke Wattenberg
Alex Forsyth
–
–
RG
Quinn Meinerz
Nick Gargiulo (IR)
–
–
RT
Mike McGlinchey
Frank Crum
–
–
Here's a look at the Broncos' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Zach Allen
Jordan Jackson
Matt Henningsen (IR)
–
NT
D.J. Jones
Malcolm Roach (Q)
–
–
RDE
John Franklin-Myers
Eyioma Uwazurike
Sai'vion Jones
–
WLB
Jonathon Cooper
Jonah Elliss (O)
–
–
LILB
Alex Singleton
Karene Reid
Drew Sanders (IR)
–
RILB
Justin Strnad
Garret Wallow
Dre Greenlaw (IR)
–
SLB
Nik Bonitto
Dondrea Tillman
Que Robinson
Johnny Walker Jr. (IR)
LCB
Pat Surtain II
–
–
–
SS
Talanoa Hufanga
P.J. Locke
JL Skinner
–
FS
Brandon Jones
Devon Key
–
–
RCB
Riley Moss
Kris Abrams-Draine
–
–
NB
Ja’Quan McMillian
Jahdae Barron
–
–
Here's a look at the Broncos' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Wil Lutz
–
–
–
P
Jeremy Crawshaw
–
–
–
H
Jeremy Crawshaw
–
–
–
PR
Marvin Mims Jr.
Riley Moss
–
–
KR
Marvin Mims Jr.
Jaleel McLaughlin
Tyler Badie
–
LS
Mitchell Fraboni
–
–
–
New York Jets depth chart
Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their offense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Justin Fields
Tyrod Taylor
–
–
RB
Breece Hall
Isaiah Davis
Khalil Herbert
Kene Nwangwu
WR (X)
Garrett Wilson
Allen Lazard (O)
Isaiah Williams
–
WR (Z)
Josh Reynolds
Tyler Johnson
Irvin Charles (O)
–
WR (SL)
Arian Smith
Brandon Smith
–
–
TE
Mason Taylor
Jeremy Ruckert
Stone Smartt
Jelani Woods
FB
Andrew Beck
–
–
–
LT
Olu Fashanu
Max Mitchell
Esa Pole
–
LG
John Simpson
Xavier Newman
–
–
C
Joe Tippmann
Josh Myers
Gus Hartwig (IR)
–
RG
Joe Tippmann
Xavier Newman
Alijah Vera-Tucker (IR)
–
RT
Armand Membou
Chukwuma Okorafor
–
–
Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their defense:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Will McDonald IV
Braiden McGregor
Tyler Baron
–
LDT
Harrison Phillips
Jowon Briggs
Byron Cowart (IR)
–
RDT
Quinnen Williams
Jay Tufele
Leonard Taylor III
–
RDE
Jermaine Johnson
Micheal Clemons
Braiden McGregor
–
WLB
Kiko Mauigoa
Ja'Markis Weston (IR)
Marcelino McCrary-Ball (IR)
–
MLB
Jamien Sherwood
Mykal Walker
–
–
SLB
Cam Jones
Mark Robinson
Quincy Williams (IR)
–
LCB
Sauce Gardner
Qwan'tez Stiggers
Azareye'h Thomas
Kris Boyd (IR)
SS
Tony Adams
Malachi Moore
–
–
FS
Andre Cisco
Isaiah Oliver
–
–
RCB
Brandon Stephens (Q)
Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
Tony Adams
–
NB
Michael Carter II (O)
–
–
–
Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their special teams:
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Nick Folk
–
–
–
P
Austin McNamara
–
–
–
H
Austin McNamara
–
–
–
PR
Isaiah Williams
Isaiah Davis
–
–
KR
Isaiah Williams
Kene Nwangwu
Isaiah Davis
Arian Smith
LS
Thomas Hennessy
–
–
–
How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 clash
The Broncos vs. Jets Week 6 game will be broadcast live on NFL Network, where Rich Eisen will be the play-by-play announcer and Kurt Warner will serve as color commentator. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.
