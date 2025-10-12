  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 NFL season

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 6 | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 12, 2025 11:00 GMT
NFL: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Denver Broncos (3-2) will square off against the New York Jets (0-5) in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK.

Ad

Ahead of the Broncos vs Jets game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets projected starting lineup for Week 6

Denver Broncos projected starting lineup

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at the Broncos' projected starters on offense vs. the Jets:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PositionStarter
QBBo Nix
RBJ.K. Dobbins
WR (X)Courtland Sutton
WR (Z)Troy Franklin
WR (SL)Marvin Mims Jr.
TEEvan Engram
FBAdam Prentice
LTGarett Bolles
LGAlex Palczewski
CLuke Wattenberg
RGQuinn Meinerz
RTMike McGlinchey
Ad

Here's a look at the Broncos' projected starters on defense vs. the Jets:

PositionStarter
LDEZach Allen
NTD.J. Jones
RDEJohn Franklin-Myers
WLBJonathon Cooper
LILBAlex Singleton
RILBJustin Strnad
SLBNik Bonitto
LCBPat Surtain II
SSTalanoa Hufanga
FSBrandon Jones
RCBRiley Moss
NBJa’Quan McMillian
Ad

Here's a look at the Broncos' projected starters on special teams vs. the Jets:

PositionStarter
PKWil Lutz
PJeremy Crawshaw
HJeremy Crawshaw
PRMarvin Mims Jr.
KRMarvin Mims Jr.
LSMitchell Fraboni
Ad

New York Jets projected starting lineup

New York Jets QB Justin Fields - Source: Imagn
New York Jets QB Justin Fields - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on offense vs. the Broncos:

Ad
PositionStarter
QBJustin Fields
RBBreece Hall
WR (X)Garrett Wilson
WR (Z)Josh Reynolds
WR (SL)Arian Smith
TEMason Taylor
FBAndrew Beck
LTOlu Fashanu
LGJohn Simpson
CJoe Tippmann
RGJoe Tippmann
RTArmand Membou
Ad

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on defense vs. the Broncos:

PositionStarter
LDEWill McDonald IV
LDTHarrison Phillips
RDTQuinnen Williams
RDEJermaine Johnson
WLBKiko Mauigoa
MLBJamien Sherwood
SLBCam Jones
LCBSauce Gardner
SSTony Adams
FSAndre Cisco
RCBBrandon Stephens
NBJarvis Brownlee Jr.
Ad

Here's a look at the Jets' projected starters on special teams vs. the Broncos:

PositionStarter
PKNick Folk
PAustin McNamara
HAustin McNamara
PRIsaiah Williams
KRIsaiah Williams
LSThomas Hennessy
Ad

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets depth chart for Week 6

Denver Broncos depth chart

Here's a look at the Broncos' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBo NixJarrett StidhamSam Ehlinger
RBJ.K. DobbinsRJ HarveyTyler BadieJaleel McLaughlin
WR (X)Courtland SuttonPat Bryant
WR (Z)Troy FranklinTrent Sherfield Sr.
WR (SL)Marvin Mims Jr.
TEEvan EngramAdam TrautmanNate AdkinsLucas Krull (IR)
FBAdam PrenticeMichael Burton (IR)
LTGarett BollesMatt Peart
LGAlex PalczewskiCalvin ThrockmortonBen Powers (IR)
CLuke WattenbergAlex Forsyth
RGQuinn MeinerzNick Gargiulo (IR)
RTMike McGlincheyFrank Crum
Ad

Here's a look at the Broncos' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEZach AllenJordan JacksonMatt Henningsen (IR)
NTD.J. JonesMalcolm Roach (Q)
RDEJohn Franklin-MyersEyioma UwazurikeSai'vion Jones
WLBJonathon CooperJonah Elliss (O)
LILBAlex SingletonKarene ReidDrew Sanders (IR)
RILBJustin StrnadGarret WallowDre Greenlaw (IR)
SLBNik BonittoDondrea TillmanQue RobinsonJohnny Walker Jr. (IR)
LCBPat Surtain II
SSTalanoa HufangaP.J. LockeJL Skinner
FSBrandon JonesDevon Key
RCBRiley MossKris Abrams-Draine
NBJa’Quan McMillianJahdae Barron
Ad

Here's a look at the Broncos' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKWil Lutz
PJeremy Crawshaw
HJeremy Crawshaw
PRMarvin Mims Jr.Riley Moss
KRMarvin Mims Jr.Jaleel McLaughlinTyler Badie
LSMitchell Fraboni
Ad

New York Jets depth chart

Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their offense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJustin FieldsTyrod Taylor
RBBreece HallIsaiah DavisKhalil HerbertKene Nwangwu
WR (X)Garrett WilsonAllen Lazard (O)Isaiah Williams
WR (Z)Josh ReynoldsTyler JohnsonIrvin Charles (O)
WR (SL)Arian SmithBrandon Smith
TEMason TaylorJeremy RuckertStone SmarttJelani Woods
FBAndrew Beck
LTOlu FashanuMax MitchellEsa Pole
LGJohn SimpsonXavier Newman
CJoe TippmannJosh MyersGus Hartwig (IR)
RGJoe TippmannXavier NewmanAlijah Vera-Tucker (IR)
RTArmand MembouChukwuma Okorafor
Ad

Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their defense:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEWill McDonald IVBraiden McGregorTyler Baron
LDTHarrison PhillipsJowon BriggsByron Cowart (IR)
RDTQuinnen WilliamsJay TufeleLeonard Taylor III
RDEJermaine JohnsonMicheal ClemonsBraiden McGregor
WLBKiko MauigoaJa'Markis Weston (IR)Marcelino McCrary-Ball (IR)
MLBJamien SherwoodMykal Walker
SLBCam JonesMark RobinsonQuincy Williams (IR)
LCBSauce GardnerQwan'tez StiggersAzareye'h ThomasKris Boyd (IR)
SSTony AdamsMalachi Moore
FSAndre CiscoIsaiah Oliver
RCBBrandon Stephens (Q)Jarvis Brownlee Jr.Tony Adams
NBMichael Carter II (O)
Ad

Here's a look at the Jets' depth chart for their special teams:

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKNick Folk
PAustin McNamara
HAustin McNamara
PRIsaiah WilliamsIsaiah Davis
KRIsaiah WilliamsKene NwangwuIsaiah DavisArian Smith
LSThomas Hennessy
Ad

How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 6 clash

The Broncos vs. Jets Week 6 game will be broadcast live on NFL Network, where Rich Eisen will be the play-by-play announcer and Kurt Warner will serve as color commentator. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications