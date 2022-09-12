Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks injury report, starting line ups and live stream details - 2022 NFL Season Week 1

For the first Monday Night Football game of the 2022 regular NFL season, the Denver Broncos will face the Seattle Seahawks. The highly-anticipated clash will see Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson return to Lumen Field.

Both the Broncos and Seahawks finished with a 7-10 record last season. After trading for Wilson, Denver are expected to be a much improved side in the upcoming campaign. The reverse is expected from Seattle. This game will be something of a litmus test for both sides and it will be interesting to see how they perform.

NFL Week 1 - Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks injury report

Denver Broncos

Player Position Injury Status Josey Jewell ILB Calf Doubtful Randy Gregory OLB Shoulder/ Knee Questionable KJ Hamler WR Knee/ Hip Questionable Billy Turner OL Knee Questionable

The Broncos may opt against rushing Josey Jewell into action in Week 1. The linebacker was not part of the team's training sessions on Friday and Saturday. Either Alex Singleton or Justin Strnad could fill in for Jewell on Monday night. Randy Gregory, K.J. Hamler and Billy Turner were limited to mild training sessions with the team during the week.

Seattle Seahawks

Player Position Injury Status Tyler Ott LS Shoulder Out Alton Robinson LB Knee Out Artie Burns CB Groin Doubtful Kenneth Walker III RB Hernia Questionable Damien Lewis G Knee/Ankle Questionable

The Seahawks will be without Tyler Ott and Alton Robinson as they begin their 2022 season. Artie Burns and Kenneth Walker also weren't able to train with the team during the week. However, Damien Lewis may feature for the hosts as he was part of the team training in the build-up to the game.

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks starting line up

Russell Wilson will lead the line for the Broncos

Denver Broncos starting lineup

QB - Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien | RB - Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon | WR - Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, Montrell Washington, Tyrie Cleveland, Jalen Virgil | TE - Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson, Eric Saubert | OL - Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad.

DL - Dre'Mont Jones, Matt Henningsen | LB - Bradley Chubb, Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper | CB - Ronald Darby, K'Waun Williams, Darius Phillips | S - Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns | P - Corliss Waitman

Seattle Seahawks starting lineup

QB - Geno Smith, Drew Lock | RB - Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas | WR - Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, D'Wayne Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin | TE - Noah Fant, Will Dissly | OL - Jordyn Brooks, Nick Bellore.

DL - Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Nick Bellore | CB - Tariq Woolen, Mike Jackson | S - Jamal Adams | P - Michael Dickson

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks live?

The Broncos vs Seahawks game will be broadcast live on ESPN/ABC. Fans can also live stream the Week 1 clash on FuboTV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell