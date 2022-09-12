Create

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks injury report, starting line ups and live stream details - 2022 NFL Season Week 1

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks
Modified Sep 12, 2022 07:01 PM IST

For the first Monday Night Football game of the 2022 regular NFL season, the Denver Broncos will face the Seattle Seahawks. The highly-anticipated clash will see Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson return to Lumen Field.

Wheels up to Seattle!#DENvsSEA x #MNF https://t.co/1x1S53HeO1

Both the Broncos and Seahawks finished with a 7-10 record last season. After trading for Wilson, Denver are expected to be a much improved side in the upcoming campaign. The reverse is expected from Seattle. This game will be something of a litmus test for both sides and it will be interesting to see how they perform.

NFL Week 1 - Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks injury report

Denver Broncos

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Josey Jewell

ILB

Calf

Doubtful

Randy Gregory

OLB

Shoulder/ Knee

Questionable

KJ Hamler

WR

Knee/ Hip

Questionable

Billy Turner

OL

Knee

Questionable

The Broncos may opt against rushing Josey Jewell into action in Week 1. The linebacker was not part of the team's training sessions on Friday and Saturday. Either Alex Singleton or Justin Strnad could fill in for Jewell on Monday night. Randy Gregory, K.J. Hamler and Billy Turner were limited to mild training sessions with the team during the week.

Seattle Seahawks

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Tyler Ott

LS

Shoulder

Out

Alton Robinson

LB

Knee

Out

Artie Burns

CB

Groin

Doubtful

Kenneth Walker III

RB

Hernia

Questionable

Damien Lewis

G

Knee/Ankle

Questionable

The Seahawks will be without Tyler Ott and Alton Robinson as they begin their 2022 season. Artie Burns and Kenneth Walker also weren't able to train with the team during the week. However, Damien Lewis may feature for the hosts as he was part of the team training in the build-up to the game.

Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks starting line up

Russell Wilson will lead the line for the Broncos
Denver Broncos starting lineup

QB - Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien | RB - Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon | WR - Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, Montrell Washington, Tyrie Cleveland, Jalen Virgil | TE - Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Tomlinson, Eric Saubert | OL - Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad.

DL - Dre'Mont Jones, Matt Henningsen | LB - Bradley Chubb, Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper | CB - Ronald Darby, K'Waun Williams, Darius Phillips | S - Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns | P - Corliss Waitman

Seattle Seahawks starting lineup

QB - Geno Smith, Drew Lock | RB - Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas | WR - Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, D'Wayne Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin | TE - Noah Fant, Will Dissly | OL - Jordyn Brooks, Nick Bellore.

DL - Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Nick Bellore | CB - Tariq Woolen, Mike Jackson | S - Jamal Adams | P - Michael Dickson

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks live?

The Broncos vs Seahawks game will be broadcast live on ESPN/ABC. Fans can also live stream the Week 1 clash on FuboTV.

