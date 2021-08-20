Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks NFL odds, picks, line and spread – August 21 | NFL preseason 2021

The Denver Broncos travel to the Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks this Saturday night in NFL preseason action.

It's another opportunity for Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater to try and win the starting quarterback role in Denver. Both QBs looked sharp under center with Lock starting the game and throwing two touchdowns, while Bridgewater had one TD pass of his own.

The Seahawks won’t make things easy after they lost their opening fixture against the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend.

Head coach Pete Carroll will be buoyed by the signing of star safety Jamal Adams to a new long-term contract this week. Adams will most likely not see any game time against the Broncos but could be ready to play next week when they face the Los Angeles Chargers.

There should be a big crowd in attendance for this game at Lumen Field.

Here's a look at the betting odds for the two teams' second preseason game of 2021.

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks: Betting odds

The Denver Broncos will enter their second preseason game of the season as (-5) favorites over the NFC West challengers. The over/under for this game is 37.5 points.

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks: Picks

One team enters this game without its starting quarterback decided for the 2021 NFL season while the other has a superstar QB who may not see any game time.

The Broncos' QB battle gives them the advantage heading into Saturday night’s preseason clash. Denver head coach Vic Fangio will give both Lock and Bridgewater another opportunity to impress him against the Seahawks.

This intense competition should help the Broncos to another preseason win in 2021. Since the game is in Seattle, the home team won’t just sit back and let the Broncos roll over them.

The Broncos, by a field goal, are a solid pick for this NFL preseason game.

Our defensive starters will play in #DENvsSEA — but Von Miller + Bradley Chubb are still TBD.



More notes from Day 17 of #BroncosCamp » https://t.co/vWzO7Trvpr pic.twitter.com/bpq7AMc9qc — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 20, 2021

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks: Money line

Denver Broncos (-220).

Seattle Seahawks (+175).

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks: Spread

This Week 2 NFL preseason matchup should be a close game. Both teams will probably play their starters more in their second game of this preseason campaign.

The Seattle Seahawks should be able to cover the points spread of (+5.5).

