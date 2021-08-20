Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks Prediction & Preview - August 21, 2021 | NFL preseason 2021

In a replay of Super Bowl XLVIII, the Denver Broncos travel to Lumen Stadium to face the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night. The Week 2 preseason clash will kick off at 10 PM ET and will feature teams in very different stages of their roster building.

Seattle have their starting quarterback Russell Wilson resting ahead of their NFL regular season opener, while the Broncos are still in the midst of an all-out quarterback duel.

Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater both impressed in Denver’s first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Broncos easily won 33-6, with the active quarterback competition helping their on-field performance.

As Saturday night's preseason game approaches, let's take a look at how the two teams could line up at the Lumen Stadium.

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks: Team news

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio held out all of his defensive starters against the Vikings last weekend. The veteran NFL coach told reporters this week that he expects many of his starters to see action in Seattle on Saturday night.

Fangio did not confirm if star defenders Von Miller and Bradley Chubb will see any game time, though. Both players have said this week that they’re keen to get their first taste of NFL preseason action this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater will resume their battle for the starting quarterback role. Fangio is expected to let the two split snaps again in Seattle.

We can't wait to play in front of the best fans in the NFL at @lumenfield tomorrow. 🤩



Who's planning on joining us? ✋ pic.twitter.com/Dv7RNTPaFf — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 20, 2021

Many reporters believe star Seahawks QB Russell Wilson could see his first action of the 2021 NFL preseason on Saturday night. Head coach Pete Carroll has not confirmed that that will happen, but it may be tempting to start Wilson in front of their home fans for at least one series.

Meanwhile, running back Rashaad Penny and wide receiver Tyler Lockett have both been listed as questionable. The Seattle run defense was shredded by the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend, so Carroll will want to see some drastic improvement from his backups at home.

All eyes will be on the Seahawks' cornerbacks again, with one starting position open heading into the regular season.

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks: Prediction

The sports oddsmakers have the road team, the Denver Broncos, as the favorites for Saturday night’s game in Seattle.

The quarterback competition means the Broncos are likely to be a little sharper in offense. If Vic Fangio unleashes his defensive starters, things could get messy for backup Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

Prediction: The Denver Broncos to win by a field goal in Seattle to remain undefeated in 2021.

Edited by Bhargav