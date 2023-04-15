The Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson struggled mightily last year, but he could return to Pro Bowl form during the 2023-24 season.

Denver acquired Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks last offseason. In the deal, the Broncos received the Pro Bowl QB as well as a fourth-round pick while sending tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, 2022 and 2023 second-round picks and a 2022 fifth-round pick to Seattle.

OurSF49ers @OurSf49ers The Seahawks have agreed on a blockbuster trade to send Russell Wilson to the Broncos per @AdamSchefter The Seahawks have agreed on a blockbuster trade to send Russell Wilson to the Broncos per @AdamSchefter https://t.co/BzutqwXaXE

The Broncos believed Russell would emerge as their best quarterback since Peyton Manning. However, his first season in Denver was a major disappointment. Although he threw for a decent 3,524 yards, he recorded career lows in both touchdowns (16) and completion percentage (60.5). Plus, his interception total (11) was the second-most of his career.

Wilson played 15 games and posted a 4-11 record. The Broncos finished 5-12, last in the AFC West.

It was strange to see Wilson struggle, knowing that he had an amazing 10-year career as the Seahawks' franchise quarterback. The 2012 third-round pick made nine Pro Bowls in Seattle and led the team to two Super Bowl appearances, winning one. The 43-8 Super Bowl victory came in February 2014, ironically, against Manning and the Broncos.

Can Russell Wilson really bounce back next season with the Denver Broncos?

Russell Wilson wasn't very impressive during his first season in Denver.

Wilson could definitely turn things around next season and look like the superstar franchise QB he was in Seattle.

One reason behind his disappointing 2022 campaign was the Broncos' poor offensive line. The unit allowed him to get sacked a ridiculous 55 times. Denver improved its offensive line during the offseason by adding right tackle Mike McGlinchey and left guard Ben Powers. The two newcomers should be able to protect Wilson and keep him upright.

Last season, the Broncos fired coach Nathaniel Hackett, who obviously failed to get the best out of Wilson. This offseason, the team hired former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, trading a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick to acquire him.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Sean Payton officially signed his five-year contract today with the Broncos, tying him to Denver through the 2027 season, per sources. Denver now has its man, officially. Sean Payton officially signed his five-year contract today with the Broncos, tying him to Denver through the 2027 season, per sources. Denver now has its man, officially. https://t.co/yE5yt0iwOD

With the Saints, Payton played a huge role in helping turn Drew Brees into a future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback. He could certainly fix Wilson and help him become one of the league's top signal-callers once again.

If you're a Russell Wilson fan, you're certainly hoping next season goes a lot better than 2022.

