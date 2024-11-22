Denver Broncos WRs fantasy outlook for Week 12 feat. Courtland Sutton and Devaughn Vele

The Denver Broncos will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 of the 2024 fantasy football season. Courtland Sutton and Devaugh Vele are relevant options for fantasy lineups this week, especially considering their favorable matchup against a weak defense.

Here's where their fantasy outlooks stand this week.

Denver Broncos WRs fantasy outlook

Courtland Sutton fantasy outlook for Week 12 vs Raiders

Courtland Sutton in action for Denver Broncos (Credits: Getty)

Courtland Sutton has been on a hot streak for the Denver Broncos (6-5) towards the second half of the 2024 fantasy football season. All three of their games this year with more than 100 yards have come across his past four games, and two of them have included weekly finishes among the top eight wide receivers.

The veteran appears to have great chemistry with rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who has significantly improved his passing throughout the season. The duo will look to keep things rolling in a favorable Week 12 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders's struggling defense.

Devaughn Vele fantasy outlook for Week 12 vs Raiders

Devaughn Vele in action for Denver Broncos (Credits: Getty)

Devaughn Vele is having a relatively impressive rookie season with the Denver Broncos, especially considering he went undrafted in most fantasy football leagues this year. He has emerged as their clear WR2 behind Sutton, and despite playing in just seven games, he has finished among the top 40 weekly wide receivers in four of them.

Two of those performances have come in his past two games, so Vele has momentum entering his Week 12 matchup against the Raiders (2-8). He has also been targeted at least three times in all seven games and recorded his first touchdown just two weeks ago, so a breakout could be coming as his role continues to increase.

Courtland Sutton or Devaughn Vele: Who should I start in Week 12 fantasy football?

In this case, the tool suggests using Courtland Sutton in Week 12 fantasy football lineups over Devaughn Vele. He has been the leading receiver for the Denver Broncos all season long, giving him more weekly value. The generator predicts that he will record more receptions and yards while also being more likely to score a touchdown this week.

