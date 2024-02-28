Denzel Ward contract: How does the restructured cap space alter Browns CB's $100,500,000 deal?

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is the latest member of the playoff hopefuls to have his contract restructured. Following the NFL's cap space increase, the Browns have restructured the contract of the perennial Pro Bowler.

According to Tom Pelissero, the move clears up $11.359 million for the Browns to work with in the upcoming season. Ward signed a five-year renewal worth $105.5 million with the Browns ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

He has a guaranteed salary of $15.324 million for the 2024 season. His cap hit figure was set to be almost $23.5 million, but the restructuring pushes a decent chunk of that sum into upcoming seasons.

How much has Denzel Ward earned in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Denzel Ward has earned $73,452,725 in his six-year NFL career. The Ohio State Buckeyes alum has spent his entire career with the Cleveland Browns and is one of their biggest stars on defense.

Ward was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $29,165,356 deal with the Browns. His contract included a $19,291,168 signing bonus, $29,165,356 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $7,291,339.

Following the expiry of his rookie deal, Ward penned a much-deserved extension with the franchise. That saw him earn $20,100,000 per season, making him one of the best-paid cornerbacks in the league.

Denzel Ward's career timeline

Denzel Ward had a stellar high school career with Nordonia High School. He was a wide receiver and cornerback at the Ohio-based institution, played basketball and ran track.

Coming out of high school, Ward committed to play football for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He joined Ohio State for the 2015 college football season and became part of its defense. He spent three years with the Buckeyes and amassed 67 tackles, 24 pass defenses and two interceptions in 37 games.

Thanks to those performances, Ward was selected in the first round by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then, the Macedonia, Ohio native has earned three Pro Bowl selections and a 2018 PFWA All-Rookie Team spot.

Ward has also helped the Browns to two postseason berths, and he's one of the better cornerbacks in the league.