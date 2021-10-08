“He did piss me off” - Derek Carr admits Joey Bosa got under his skin 

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders dropped their first game of the 2021 NFL season after falling to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 action.

The Raiders struggled to find their footing in the first half that resulted in a 21-point deficit that became too much to overcome. Carr finished completing 21-of-34 passes for 196 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Derek Carr was thrilled about Joey Bosa's comments

However, the story came after the game as Chargers star defensive end Joey Bosa made some intriguing comments when asked about pressuring the Raiders quarterback.

"We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook," Bosa said via ESPN. "And you saw on [Christian Covington's fourth-quarter] sack he was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there.

"So, great dude, great player. He's been having a great year, but we knew once we get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down and he's not as effective with a crowded pocket, so that was the key to it."

Carr was hit seven times and sacked four times in the loss. The 30-year-old quickly took notice of Bosa’s comments, which he admitted that the remarks bothered him.

"I just thought it was unfortunate that he'd even think to say it," Carr said. "Maybe he was just trying to get under my skin. Which, he did piss me off. So, good job for that. But that's not a bad thing, either."

His issue with Bosa’s comments likely stems from him stating that the pressure shook him and shut him down. They are strong remarks that don’t exactly paint Carr in the best picture, making it appear that the Chargers made him a non-factor.

The former Pro Bowler is exuding his pride, especially since he’s putting together a strong start to the 2021 season. He’s currently leading the league with 1,399 passing yards and holds a 98.1 passer rating.

If anything, Bosa’s comments will serve as a source of motivation moving forward this season. The Raiders are in a promising spot after winning three out of their first four games. Las Vegas still holds games against the rest of the AFC West, including facing the Chargers one more time.

Carr is certainly peeved, but his focus is directed toward the grander picture of competing for the playoffs. The Raiders want to make the most of that opportunity that lies ahead far beyond any comments from an opposing player.

Edited by Henno van Deventer