Derek Carr clears his name from Tom Brady's comment on The Shop

Tom Brady made headlines after a preview of HBO's "The Shop" was released. Brady made his famous comment saying, "You're sticking with that motherf**ker," and ever since, the NFL world has been trying to figure out who the serial Super Bowl winner was talking about.

A number of NFL fans believed the Las Vegas Raiders were the team Tom Brady mentioned in his comment.

This week, Derek Carr chose to clear the air when he spoke with "Brother from Another" and told his side of the story.

"From what I know, it wasn't me, which is good. I know you got the rings, but if it's not me, then we're good. What I heard, it wasn't me. And so I'm good with that."

After Carr said it wasn't him, he was asked how he found out that he wasn't the individual Tom Brady was talking about. The Raiders quarterback didn't mention any names but said he had a reliable source.

There's only one person that knows who the team is and who Brady was talking about, and that person is Tom Brady himself. It's possible that, at some point, Brady will come out and reveal who he was talking about. Hopefully, someone builds up the courage to ask the G.O.A.T. to clarify the situation.

It was easy to point the finger at Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders after the disastrous off-season they put together. Las Vegas tanked its draft picks and the franchise hasn't made many improvements to the roster through free agency.

The Raiders possibly made another mistake by passing on Tom Brady (again, possibly) and sticking with Derek Carr. For now, the Raiders are off the list of teams the iconic QB could've been talking about.

Who was Tom Brady talking about?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

The Las Vegas Raiders are out of the conversation now that Derek Carr spoke up about Brady's comment. That still leaves the 49ers, Patriots and the Chargers.

Looking at the situation from a distance, the Los Angeles Chargers are out. Justin Herbert had an outstanding rookie year.

The San Francisco 49ers are in win-now mode, and it's unlikely that they would pass on Tom Brady. New England didn't have a quarterback at the time other than Jarrett Stidham. With that being said, both teams are out of the conversation.

There could be 29 other options when it comes to figuring out who Brady was talking about. Until someone asks Brady about that team and the individual, it will all be speculation and more fodder for the media.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha