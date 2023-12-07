Derek Carr injury update: Latest on Saints QB for Fantasy Football Week 14

Since arriving in the offseason, Derek Carr has had a strong start to his career with the New Orleans Saints. The quarterback previously played nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carr is a four-time Pro Bowler and has become a popular fantasy pick. However, he sustained a head injury in New Orleans' Week 13 defeat to the Detroit Lions, giving fantasy managers plenty to think about.

The Saints will square off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, and fans have been curious to learn whether Carr will feature in the game on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Derek Carr injury update

New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr

As of Thursday, Derek Carr is listed as questionable on the New Orleans Saints' injury report. The quarterback is dealing with multiple injuries (concussion/rib/right shoulder) heading into Week 14.

On Monday, Saints head coach provided an update on the signal-caller. He said that while Carr’s shoulder checked out, his back issue was more of a rib injury. Moreover, the quarterback has entered the concussion protocol for the second time in less than a month, which is not good news.

Despite his injury woes, Carr was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. However, he still has some hurdles to go through as he is in the concussion protocol.

As things stand, Carr has a long way to go before being available for selection for the Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Hence, fantasy managers should avoid picking him up until his game status changes to active.

Carr has thrown for 2,761 yards and 11 touchdowns on 261 passes this season. He has racked up 142.34 fantasy points across 12 games, averaging 11.9 FPPG.

What happened to Derek Carr?

Carr exited the Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions in the second half. He took a big hit from Lions pass rusher Bruce Irvin, who was penalized for roughing the passer on the play.

Jameis Winston replaced Carr for the remainder of the game, which the Saints eventually lost 33-28.

It was later reported that Carr had ribs and shoulder injuries, plus a concussion. He was a limited participant in training on Wednesday, but the Saints will hope to upgrade him to full practice as soon as possible.

When will Derek Carr return?

As things stand, there is no timeline for Carr's return. However, it's a long shot for the Saints quarterback to recover from his injuries in time for kickoff against the Carolina Panthers in Week 14.

If Carr can take part in full practice, he should be able to start against Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 10. If he is unable to recover in time, he could target a return against the New York Giants in Week 15.

If Carr is unable to play against the Panthers, Jameis Winston is expected to take over as the New Orleans' starting signal-caller for the game at the weekend.

The Saints are currently third in the NFC South with a 5-7 record. They are still in contention to reach the playoffs but will need to finish the season strong to stand a chance at qualifying for the postseason.