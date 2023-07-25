Derek Carr Madden 24 rating: What overall is Saints QB in game’s latest edition?

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has a 78 rating on Madden 24. He has some eye-popping stats like 91 throw power rating and 87 on deep accuracy. Carr is a Madden asset, with the Raiders' legend doing much more than his 78 rating suggests.

Derek Carr’s Madden 24 stats

Here's a rundown on the rest of Carr’s Madden 24 stats:

82 General Ratings

82 Speed

84 Acceleration

61 Strength

79 Agility

79 Awareness

83 Jumping

95 Injury

85 Stamina

90 Toughness

86 Passing-specific Ratings

91 Throw Power

88 Throw Accuracy Short

83 Throw Accuracy Medium

87 Throw Accuracy Deep

85 Throw on the Run

86 Play Action

83 Throw Under Pressure

17 Receiving Ratings

33 Catching

15 Spectacular Catch

15 Catch in Traffic

15 Short Route Running

14 Medium Route Running

12 Deep Route Running

15 Release

56 Ball-carrier Ratings

58 Carrying

35 Trucking

66 BC Vision

39 Stiff Arm

60 Spin Move

60 Juke Move

63 Break Tackle

46 Break Sack

81 Change of Direction

16 Defense Ratings

18 Tackle

10 Power Moves

10 Finesse Moves

18 Block Shedding

34 Pursuit

17 Play Recognition

12 Man Coverage

15 Zone Coverage

12 Hit Power

10 Press

13 Blocking Ratings

12 Run Block

15 Pass Block

12 Impact Blocking

12 Run Block Power

12 Run Block Finesse

15 Pass Block Power

15 Pass Block Finesse

10 Lead Block

18 Kicking Ratings

22 Kick Power

21 Kick Accuracy

10 Kick Return

2,277 Total Attributes

Is Derek Carr a Top 10 Quarterback in Madden 24?

No, Derek Carr is not a top 10 rated QB in Madden 24. The multiple-time Pro Bowler falls just outside the top 15 in the latest iteration of Madden.

Here's a list of the quarterbacks ranked ahead of Carr:

Player Madden 23 Rating Patrick Mahomes 99 Joe Burrow 95 Josh Allen 94 Lamar Jackson 91 Jalen Hurts 88 Justin Herbert 87 Dak Prescott 87 Aaron Rodgers 86 Kirk Cousins 84 Tua Tagovailoa 83 Trevor Lawrence 82 Geno Smith 81 Jared Goff 80 Kyler Murray 79

Derek Carr's NFL legacy

Derek Carr is perhaps one of his generation's most underrated shot callers, and the Fresno State alum is a Las Vegas Raiders legend. Carr was drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders as the No. 36 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He is a four-time Pro Bowler and guided the Raiders to the playoffs during the 2016 season, the franchise's first appearance since 2002, and another postseason berth in 2021.

He left the Raiders in 2022 as the team's leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and pass completions. Carr will start his post-Raiders career in New Orleans, and fans will be hoping for a bounce-back year.

