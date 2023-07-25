Derek Carr Madden 24 rating: What overall is Saints QB in game’s latest edition?

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has a 78 rating on Madden 24. He has some eye-popping stats like 91 throw power rating and 87 on deep accuracy. Carr is a Madden asset, with the Raiders' legend doing much more than his 78 rating suggests.
Derek Carr’s Madden 24 stats
Here's a rundown on the rest of Carr’s Madden 24 stats:
82 General Ratings
- 82 Speed
- 84 Acceleration
- 61 Strength
- 79 Agility
- 79 Awareness
- 83 Jumping
- 95 Injury
- 85 Stamina
- 90 Toughness
86 Passing-specific Ratings
- 91 Throw Power
- 88 Throw Accuracy Short
- 83 Throw Accuracy Medium
- 87 Throw Accuracy Deep
- 85 Throw on the Run
- 86 Play Action
- 83 Throw Under Pressure
17 Receiving Ratings
- 33 Catching
- 15 Spectacular Catch
- 15 Catch in Traffic
- 15 Short Route Running
- 14 Medium Route Running
- 12 Deep Route Running
- 15 Release
56 Ball-carrier Ratings
- 58 Carrying
- 35 Trucking
- 66 BC Vision
- 39 Stiff Arm
- 60 Spin Move
- 60 Juke Move
- 63 Break Tackle
- 46 Break Sack
- 81 Change of Direction
16 Defense Ratings
- 18 Tackle
- 10 Power Moves
- 10 Finesse Moves
- 18 Block Shedding
- 34 Pursuit
- 17 Play Recognition
- 12 Man Coverage
- 15 Zone Coverage
- 12 Hit Power
- 10 Press
13 Blocking Ratings
- 12 Run Block
- 15 Pass Block
- 12 Impact Blocking
- 12 Run Block Power
- 12 Run Block Finesse
- 15 Pass Block Power
- 15 Pass Block Finesse
- 10 Lead Block
18 Kicking Ratings
- 22 Kick Power
- 21 Kick Accuracy
- 10 Kick Return
2,277 Total Attributes
Is Derek Carr a Top 10 Quarterback in Madden 24?
No, Derek Carr is not a top 10 rated QB in Madden 24. The multiple-time Pro Bowler falls just outside the top 15 in the latest iteration of Madden.
Here's a list of the quarterbacks ranked ahead of Carr:
Derek Carr's NFL legacy
Derek Carr is perhaps one of his generation's most underrated shot callers, and the Fresno State alum is a Las Vegas Raiders legend. Carr was drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders as the No. 36 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.
He is a four-time Pro Bowler and guided the Raiders to the playoffs during the 2016 season, the franchise's first appearance since 2002, and another postseason berth in 2021.
He left the Raiders in 2022 as the team's leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and pass completions. Carr will start his post-Raiders career in New Orleans, and fans will be hoping for a bounce-back year.
