Derek Carr Net Worth: How much is Saints QB worth in 2023?

Derek Carr looked sharp in his first NFL preseason game for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The quarterback threw for 70 yards and one touchdown in six of his eight passes, helping his side to a 26-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Carr signed with the Saints this offseason, putting pen to paper on a four-year, $150 million deal. He previously spent nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

As per reports, Carr is worth a whopping $80 million as of 2023. Most of his wealth has come from his football career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Raiders selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. He helped Las Vegas reach the playoffs in the 2016 and 2021 seasons respectively.

According to Spotrac, Carr has made $135,666,195 in career earnings across nine years in the NFL. He has received $89,942,519 in salary, $22,226,764 in signing bonuses and $147,112 as incentives. His roster bonuses and workout bonuses add up to $23,350,000.

Derek Carr's NFL stats and career honors ahead of 2023 NFL season

New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr

In nine seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr racked up 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns across 3,201 passes with a 64.6% pass completion rate. He also added 845 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground across 142 games.

Carr holds multiple franchise records for the Raiders. The quarterback is the team's leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and pass completions.

However, he was released by Las Vegas following a relatively poor campaign in 2022. The signal caller threw for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns on 305 passes in 15 games.

Nonetheless, there wasn't any shortage of suitors for the 32-year-old and the New Orleans Saints quickly swooped in for Carr in the offseason. It will now be interesting to see how he fares in the upcoming 2023 NFL campaign under coach Dennis Allen.