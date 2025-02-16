Derek Carr replacements: 5 players who could replace Saints QB ft. Aaron Rodgers

Derek Carr has endured a mixed two-year spell with the New Orleans Saints. The former Las Vegas Raiders standout has failed to lead the Saints to the playoffs since he joined and his injury issues can no longer be ignored.

Following Kellen Moore's appointment as coach of New Orleans, Carr's time with the Saints might end soon. Let's take a look at a handful of players that could replace the perennial Pro Bowler as QB1 in New Orleans.

Five players who could replace Derek Carr

5. Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler spent his first season as a pro as Derek Carr's primary backup. He started six games for the Saints, amassing a stat line of 1,317 passing yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. New Orleans lost every game he started.

Rattler is a decent quarterback and there's a reason why he earned over a dozen scholarship offers straight out of high school. There's an elite QB in there, but could Kellen Moore hand over the offense keys to him?

4. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is a 10-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion. During his heyday, he was an excellent dual-threat QB capable of breaking down defenses in various ways.

Wilson could be a functional stopgap for New Orleans in 2025. He has playoff experience and the professionalism needed to elevate an iffy Saints locker room.

3. Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel is fresh off a 2024 college football season that saw him place third in Heisman Award voting. He excelled with the Oregon Ducks and made the team look great before their exit in the expanded College Football Playoff.

His quick releases and poise under pressure could be a masterstroke in Moore's offense. Furthermore, he should be available on Day 2, so the Saints won't need to spend a Day 1 pick on a potential Derek Carr replacement.

2. Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe was the starting QB for the Alabama Crimson Tide for two seasons. He spent his entire collegiate football career with the Crimson Tide and has learned from some of college football's finest coaching minds.

Milroe's biggest strength is his dual-threat ability, which is a big plus in the modern NFL. He could be the building block the Saints need and Moore should be able to fix minor concerns regarding his decision-making.

1. Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is a four-time MVP and one of the most (if not the most) accurate QBs in the game's history. Rodgers is fresh off two disappointing seasons with the New York Jets and he'll be a free agent ahead of the 2025 regular season.

A change of scenery and coaching from a Super Bowl-winning offensive guru might be what Rodgers needs to get back to his best. His addition would be a marquee one for the Saints, even if he's at the tail end of his first-ballot Hall of Fame career.

