Derek Carr or Trevor Lawrence: Who should you start in Week 10 fantasy football?

Derek Carr and Trevor Lawrence have met before, with the latter's Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the former's New Orleans Saints in Week 7. But it is a new week, and they face new challenges.

The Saints visit the depleted Minnesota Vikings, while the Jaguars host the reeling San Francisco 49ers. Which quarterback is a better fantasy investment in Week 10?

Is Derek Carr a good fantasy pick in Week 10?

Derek Carr v Indianapolis Colts

The Saints are surprisingly on top of the NFC South after two straight wins, and that can be attributed to two major stats:

Only one sack taken and no interceptions surrendered.

That was how clean Carr was against the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears, in addition to the four touchdowns he threw. After the loss to the Jaguars, there had been serious doubts regarding his camaraderie with the team, but he seemed to take the lessons well and looked rejuvenated in the subsequent stretch.

Is Trevor Lawrence a good fantasy pick in Week 10?

Trevor Lawrence vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Lawrence, meanwhile, was rather underwhelming at the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing for just one touchdown and interception each. However, the Jaguars still won 20-10 thanks to kicker Brandon McManus, who had four field goals.

That performance aside, the No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft still has a strong offensive corps around him. Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram have been major contributors since first arriving in Duval in 2022, while Travis Etienne has become a natural successor to Leonard Fournette.

Derek Carr vs Trevor Lawrence: Whom should I start in Week 10?

Derek Carr vs Trevor Lawrence comparison

There is no question about it: backing Trevor Lawrence is the better option, as per the SK Start/Sit Optimizer. The numbers below further prove the case:

Derek Carr vs. Trevor Lawrence fantasy stats

Long gone are the rumors of Urban Meyer apparently stunting his growth. 2022 under Doug Pederson looked to be a case of repeating old mistakes, but the Jaguars shockingly rebounded to win the AFC South and pull off a massive comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers.

This season, Lawrence is finally reaping the rewards of strong coaching and roster construction, which could prove handy against a similarly potent team like the 49ers.

As for Derek Carr, his team is in their current position only because of circumstance – Baker Mayfield's promise in Tampa has seemingly vanished; the Carolina Panthers are still disastrous; and the Atlanta Falcons are in a holding pattern. But quite fortunately for them, the Vikings are offensively depleted, with Kirk Cousins and Cam Akers out for the season with Achilles tears.

Both games will air on Fox beginning at 1 p.m. ET.