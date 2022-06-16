3 reasons why Derek Carr could win league MVP

The perpetual and relentless criticism that’s been hurled in the direction of Derek Carr seems to simply roll off the QB's back. Every offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders have emerged as a possible team in search of a more idoneous signal-caller.

Yet, despite a loyal fanbase concocting several trade scenarios that will usher Carr out the backdoor, the veteran quarterback remains strong as the franchise's main man.

In four consecutive seasons, Carr has thrown for at least 4,000 passing yards. This past season, even with the sudden and befuddling departure of former head coach Jon Gruden, along with the unfortunate circumstances surrounding Henry Ruggs, Carr led Vegas to 10 victories and a playoff berth.

Despite continuous doubt, it appears the franchise is once again placing all of its faith in the veteran's hands. Earlier this year, following the Super Bowl, Carr and the Raiders agreed to a 3-year extension worth $121.5 million. Also, in an effort to ease his offensive burden, Las Vegas went out and signed Davante Adams, one of the premier receivers in the league.

With everything falling into place, not only do we expect Carr to have his best season yet, but we also believe he’ll finish out the year as the league MVP. Here are our reasons.

#1 Carr has Davante Adams

Since entering the league, Aaron Rodgers has been lauded for his ability to throw receivers open and loft carefully thrown balls just outside the reach of defenders and into the bread basket of his receivers. Rodgers has been anointed as the best quarterback in the entire NFL over the past two seasons, seeing him receive back-to-back MVP awards. Coincidentally, Rodgers' rein has come hand-in-hand with the rise of now former Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

Following two explosive years in 2020 and 2021, where Adams registered 1,374 and 1,553 receiving yards respectively, he was elected to two consecutive Pro Bowls. Now, with Adams signing his name on the dotted line to become a Raider, he’ll be at the beck and call of Derek Carr.

Last season, without the help of Davante Adams, Carr churned out a monster season. The former three-time Pro Bowler threw for a career-best 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns.

As the two new teammates begin their new journey together, Carr’s numbers should reach unconscionable highs, forcing his name into the MVP conversation by year’s end.

#2 Winning a brutal division

As things currently stand, the AFC East might very well be the most brutal division in all of football. Conceivably, all four teams are likely to nab a postseason spot considering their stacked rosters.

The Kansas City Chiefs have arguably the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes, the Los Angeles Chargers have a budding superstar of their own in Justin Herbert, who is equipped with wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, as well as a revamped defense with the addition of Khalil Mack.

Last but certainly not least, Russell Wilson will bring both intrigue and a considerable amount of wins to the Denver Broncos. Not many divisions in NFL history have been as highly anticipated as the 2022 AFC East.

Should Carr lead his Raiders past their tough competition and win the AFC East, he’ll be credited with taking down some of the NFL’s best teams nearly every Sunday, a feat that could lead to MVP voters placing their votes in his favor.

#3 Racking up the wins in the AFC

Finishing the season with the most wins in the AFC isn’t an unreachable possibility for the Las Vegas Raiders. Just last season, despite dealing with an unprecedented amount of turmoil, Las Vegas finished the year with 10 wins, tied for third-most in the AFC. In comparison, this year’s leaderboards could look incredibly different.

Last season, the Tennessee Titans took home the conference crown after winning 12 games. However, with Ryan Tannehill still under center, he’s likely to regress back to the mean. The Kansas City Chiefs, who finished the season with 11 victories, will find the win column much more difficult to find following the loss of Tyreek Hill.

The Buffalo Bills could prove to be tricky, having brought back all of their key players while also signing Von Miller. Additionally, with the Raiders having the 12th most difficult schedule in the entire league, they’ll have an arduous road to pick up double-digit victories.

With a complete roster, Carr could very well lead the Raiders to a number of quality victories this season. If he does, the regular season MVP award will likely be his for the taking.

