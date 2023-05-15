Derick Hall's 40-yard dash time: How fast is the Seahawks rookie?

Derick Hall was the fourth linebacker selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Gulfport-born player was drafted as the 37th overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round. He was also the first of five from his college selected during the event.

Coming out of the Auburn Tigers football program, Hall was one of the top edge rusher prospects going into the draft. One of the admirable areas of his game is his speed. So, how did he perform in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine?

Hall ran the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds in Indianapolis. This is a strong athletic showing considering his size which stands 254 pounds. However, the result doesn't rank him in the top 10 among linebackers in the event.

Tyler Johnson @T_johnson_TJ



- 6’3” 254 lbs

- 9.37 RAS

- 4.55 40 yard dash

- 8 sacks



- 71.3 overall grade

- 86.2 pass rush grade

- 82.8 true pass set pass rush grade

What Derick Hall will bring to the Seahawks

The Auburn University product adequately possesses an exceptional combination of explosive speed and impressive proportional length. This gives him an extraordinary capacity for raw power relative to his size. He initiates his movement with a rapid first step, showcasing impressive explosive capacity right from the start.

His raw power also enables him to endure and overcome powerful rushes from opponents by utilizing swift and consistent leg drives upon making contact. Hall efficiently harnesses his power by positioning his base strategically behind rushes and effectively channeling his length to optimize his power output.

In addition, Hall exhibits remarkable closing speed when presented with a clear path to the quarterback. He swiftly accelerates towards the target with rapid foot speed, taking advantage of his high-cut frame and long limbs. By elongating his strides, he further amplifies his acceleration upfield and effectively breaches the apex.

Frank Pavone @frfrankpavone #ProLife 🏼 Born "Dead" at just 23-weeks, Derick Hall defied all odds. With his mom, Stacy Gooden-Crandle's relentless fight for his life, he survived. Today, 22 years later, the 6'3, 250-pound linebacker is part of the @Seahawks Born "Dead" at just 23-weeks, Derick Hall defied all odds. With his mom, Stacy Gooden-Crandle's relentless fight for his life, he survived. Today, 22 years later, the 6'3, 250-pound linebacker is part of the @Seahawks! #ProLife 🏈🎉💪🏼💙 https://t.co/zJJITzVw2d

Derick Hall's college career

Derick Hall was a heavily recruited four-star prospect coming out of Gulfport High School. He eventually committed to Auburn over the likes of Mississippi State and Ole Miss as a result of his relationship with Rodney Garner, an assistant coach at Auburn.

During his freshman and sophomore years, Hall primarily served as a rotational player for the Auburn Tigers. He contributed 34 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in the 15 games he appeared in for the program in those two seasons.

Hall eventually earned the starting position in his junior year. He demonstrated his abilities by accumulating 52 total tackles, 12.5 tackle-for-loss, 2 forced fumbles, and an impressive nine sacks, earning a second-team All-SEC recognition.

He would go on to record career-high 60 tackles in his senior year, adding 11.5 tackle-for-loss, 6.5 sacks, 1 interception, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery. Derick Hall was named to the first-team All-SEC for the first time in his four-year college football career.

