Derion Kendrick arrested: Rams DB booked for felony charge after team's win over Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams' cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested by the police in Los Angeles on Monday. As per TMZ, the former Georgia star was pulled over for traffic violation, in less than 12 hours after his team's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Later on, the police found a gun in his car, and the cornerback was booked on a felony charge for carrying the gun. He is still in custody, as more details are yet to be known.

Kendrick was drafted by the Rams in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. With Jalen Ramsey getting traded to the Miami Dolphins this past offseason, he has emerged as a starting cornerback for Sean McVay's team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In five games so far this season, Derion Kendrick has recorded 20 solo tackles and five assisted tackles. The Los Angeles Rams are 3-3 to start the season and have surprised many people with how great they have looked.

Derion Kendrick contract details

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers

After getting drafted by the Rams in 2022, Kendrick signed a four-year $3,792,016 contract with them. As per Spotrac, in 2023 he will earn a base salary of $870,000.

Kendrick received a signing bonus of $132,016 and $132,016 in guaranteed money while signing his deal. He is a young player who has cemented his place in a promising Rams' defense and will hope to get out of the troubled situation quickly.