Derrick Brown contract: How much will the DT earn with the Panthers in 2024?

Derrick Brown will remain in Carolina, with the Pro Bowler signing a new, improved four-year contract to stay with the Panthers. The Auburn alum will earn $24,000,000 in 2024, per his brand-new contract terms.

According to Adam Schefter, Brown is signing a four-year, $96 million extension that includes $63.165 million guaranteed. The blockbuster contract was negotiated by agents Drew Rosenhaus, Jason Rosenhaus, Robert Bailey and Carolina Panthers executives Dan Morgan and Brandt Tillis. Drew Rosenhaus subsequently confirmed the deal.

Here's a look at the top-five best-paid defensive tackles in the NFL:

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs: $31,750,000 per year Christian Wilkins, Las Vegas Raiders: $27,500,000 Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens: $24,500,000 Quinnen Williams, New York Jets: $24,000,000 Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers: $24,000,000

Brown joins the above illustrious list, and the Panthers will be hoping that his 2023 form isn't the exception but rather the rule.

How much has Derrick Brown earned in his NFL career?

Derrick Brown has been a key part of Carolina's defense since entering the league and has earned a sizable amount for his efforts. According to Spotrac, Brown earned $23,719,932 during the first four years of his career.

The Pro Bowl defensive tackle will see a significant pay rise, thus becoming one of the best-paid players at his position in the NFL. Brown was among the few impressive performers in a forgettable 2023 season for the Panthers. His new contract indicates that the franchise wants him to be a major part of their rebuild under Dave Canales.

How did Derrick Brown perform in 2023?

Brown had a career year in 2023, putting up phenomenal statistics. He amassed the most tackles by a defensive tackle in 2023, with 103; he also added two sacks and one interception for good measure.

Furthermore, Brown continued his proud record of never missing a regular-season NFL game with an injury. He was an offensive coordinator's worst nightmare, and he looks poised to spend the prime of his professional career with the team that drafted him.