Derrick Henry or Christian McCaffrey: Which RB should I start in Week 1 Fantasy Football 2025?

Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey are approaching the 2025 season in different directions.
One is coming off his most dominant season since he joined the 2,000-yard club and won Offensive Player of the Year five seasons ago, and he is looking to maintain his dominance even as he begins his 30s. The other was greatly hobbled by leg injuries that kept him off the field most of the time last year, but he is said to be fully healthy once again.
As Week 1 approaches, who is projected to have a better beginning?
Derrick Henry's 2025 fantasy outlook
With every peak comes a dip, and that is what Sportskeeda expects to happen to Derrick Henry in 2025. After nearly hitting 2,000 yards again and co-leading the league in rushing touchdowns in 2024, he will fall to 1,527 yards and 14 touchdowns, which should still count as an excellent season for him.
His Baltimore Ravens are running largely the same roster as before, which should continue facilitating his success.
Christian McCaffrey's 2025 fantasy outlook
Back in 2023, it seemed as if no one could touch Christian McCaffrey. He shredded defenses on the ground and in the air en route to winning Offensive Player of the Year and helping the San Francisco 49ers reach the Super Bowl.
But apparently, something could: injuries. Achilles tendonitis, then a PCL hit, limited him to four games and no touchdowns in 2024. The team collapsed to a 6-11 record without his otherworldly production.
For 2025, there has been a massive overhaul within the 49ers. Deebo Samuel is gone, having been traded to the Washington Commanders. Guard Aaron Banks has left as well, joining the Green Bay Packers in free agency. A proper offensive coordinator has been hired in Klay Kubiak.
These changes could have profound effects on McCaffrey, who is expected to rebound somewhat with over 1,300 scrimmage yards - nearly 900 rushing yards and almost 550 yards receiving.
Whom should I start between Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey in 2025 fantasy football?
The surprising thing about this comparison is that, even though Derrick Henry was the more available and reliable player in the 2024 season, he actually enters 2025 behind Christian McCaffrey at RB5 vs RB3.
Such oversight is truly remarkable - and intolerable. Someone who contended for the rushing title should not be entering the rankings behind someone who was absent for nearly the entire season.
But maybe McCaffrey may thrive under a revamped scheme, while all the wear and tear will finally take its toll on Henry. Whichever way one spins it, however, the latter is still the safer choice.
