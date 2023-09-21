Derrick Henry injury update: Latest on Titans RB for fantasy football Week 3

Derrick Henry has once again been one of the best running backs in the NFL in the 2023 season. Almost 150 yards and a touchdown on the ground through two games and the Tennessee Titans are 1-1. Henry is once again proving why fantasy managers draft him so highly. Unfortunately, he finds himself on the injury report this week. Is he going to play?

Is Derrick Henry still hurt?

Derrick Henry injury update

Derrick Henry is considered questionable with a toe injury. However, he wasn't limited or examined in the Week 2 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. His appearance on the injury report this week was a bit of a surprise.

That bodes well for his status. He is still questionable heading into Thursday's practice, but he hasn't been held out. He was limited, which is an even better sign than being totally absent. All signs point to Henry being able to play, but it is worth monitoring as he is still questionable.

What happened to Derrick Henry?

Derrick Henry's injury is a bit of a mystery. Nothing really happened to him at the game, at least nothing discernible. He never limped on the field, didn't miss an extended period of time in the game, and wasn't looked at medically. It was probably a small issue that he was dealing with into the beginning of the week and it landed him on the injury report.

These things happen with NFL players all the time. He's still practicing and looks like he's on track to play. The toe injury is probably just a major precaution for a team that could surprise people and contend in the AFC South.

As a result, this injury is not of the concerning type. It's worth monitoring since it is affecting his practice, but it doesn't appear to be anywhere near serious at the time.

When will Derrick Henry return?

The last time Derrick Henry missed any significant length of time was in 2021 when he broke his foot in Week 8. Otherwise, he has been one of the most reliable players in the league regardless of position. He played 15 games in 2019 and 16 games in both 2020 and 2022.

With that said, it looks like he will not miss a game with this injury. However, if he does end up on the inactive list for Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns, he will be day-to-day and will likely return the week after for a date with the Cincinnati Bengals if nothing else.

It remains unlikely that the Titans star will be on the sideline for any period of time. It also remains unlikely that his workload (he has the second-most carries in the NFL through two weeks) will be impacted either.

As a result, he can safely be inserted into your lineup. If he's inactive, which would be a surprise, you will need to look elsewhere for options, though.