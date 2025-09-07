Derrick Henry or James Cook Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for RBs ahead of SNF clash

Derrick Henry and James Cook most likely went off the board in your league in the first and early second round. However, if you ended up with both, you're in great shape. However, with more star running backs come more problems. Every week, managers could be faced with a difficult choice between the two backs.
Henry has the bona fide history, but isn't in his youth anymore, which makes every week potentially the last of his prime. On the other hand, Cook was given a new contract, which could give him reason to let his foot off the gas. Both arguments carry weight, but which will matter more in Week 1? If this is the question you're grappling with, you've come to the right place.
Derrick Henry vs James Cook: Who should you start?
Derrick Henry fantasy outlook for Week 1
In a rare coincidence, Derrick Henry will face off against James Cook this week on Sunday Night Football. As such, managers will be given a front row seat to learn if they made the right move. This means doing the research could save hours of anguish.
According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool, Henry is expected to earn 17.8 points against the Buffalo Bills. As usual, he will earn the bulk of his production on the ground with projects of 90.4 yards and high odds of scoring a touchdown. He won't be completely ineffective in the receiving game, however, earning about two catches for 16 yards.
James Cook fantasy outlook for Week 1
James Cook is no stranger to primetime, and it'll show in Week 1 as the back will earn 15.0 points against the Baltimore Ravens. He is projected to earn about 65 yards on the ground and has a coin-flip chance of getting in the endzone. Cook will cross the 20-yard mark in the receiving game as well and has a small chance of a touchdown reception.
It might be a familiar setting for Cook, but he is set to stare down the toughest rushing defense of 2024 in his first outing of the season. While there's no guarantee the Ravens will be able to duplicate the performance in their first game, Cook has his hands full.
Derrick Henry vs James Cook final verdict
Derrick Henry and James Cook both are quality starts in Week 1, but due to factors outside of their control, Henry is likely to have the better performance. Cook is set to face the best rushing defense from 2024, so by default, he will have more on his plate to deal with.
The Ravens also have built their offense around rushing the ball, unlike any other team in the NFL, which further boosts the odds of a breakout performance from Henry.
