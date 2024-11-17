Derrick Henry or Najee Harris: Who should I start for Fantasy Football Week 11?

Derrick Henry and Najee Harris will be the featured fantasy football running backs when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. They have both provided consistent value this season as the starters for their teams. They have upside this week, despite tough matchups, but here's a look at which one is the better pick.

Is Derrick Henry a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

Derrick Henry (image credit: getty)

Derrick Henry is having another dominant fantasy football season this year, despite switching teams for the first time in his career during the offseason. He is the overall RB1 and already has 14 touchdowns in just 10 games.

Henry finished among the top eight overall RBs in four of his past five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, so his team change hasn't hurt his fantasy value. He is having one of the best seasons of his career, which he will carry into a tough Week 11 matchup against the Steelers' elite defense.

Is Najee Harris a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

Najee Harris (image credit: getty)

Najee Harris split the backfield workload with Jaylen Warren last year for the Steelers, but he has been their featured RB this year. He has led the team in touches in each of their games this season, including receiving at least 16 touches in all nine of their games so far. This has resulted in him being ranked as the overall RB25 through 10 weeks.

His reliable workload and consistent production, including five weekly finishes among the top 20 weekly RBs, have made Harris a solid option for fantasy football lineups. The one major issue for Week 11 is a difficult matchup against the Ravens, who are allowing the fewest rushing yards per game this year.

Derrick Henry or Najee Harris: Who should I start in Week 11 fantasy football?

Who Should I Start (sportskeeda.com)

Derrick Henry is the recommended RB to use in Week 11 fantasy football lineups over Najee Harris. His matchup is a bit more favorable, but his consistently massive production this season is the biggest reason why he is the preferred pick.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that Henry will score more than five additional fantasy points than Harris in PPR scoring formats this week. His superior projections in total yardage and a higher likelihood of scoring a TD overcome his inferior expectations as a receiver out of the backfield.

