Derrick Henry stats today: Ravens RB's rushing yards, touchdowns and more in Week 11 vs. Steelers

Derrick Henry has been the best running back in the NFL during the 2024 season. His move to the Baltimore Ravens paid out handsomely, and he has been on a tear this season. Entering Week 11, he was leading the league in rushing yards, with 1,120.

The game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was probably the most important for the Ravens' regular season. Baltimore entered the game with a 7-3 record, while Pittsburgh was at 7-2. Whoever walked away with the win would get a massive advantage in the fight for the AFC North title.

Facing one of the toughest defenses in the league, Henry would never put in otherworldly numbers, but he still made his mark with a touchdown against the group that allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards in 2024.

Derrick Henry's stats vs Steelers

A summary of Derrick Henry's stats for the Ravens against the Steelers in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season is given below.

Carries: 13

Rushing yards: 65

Rushing touchdowns: 1

Targets: 0

Receptions: 0

Receiving yards: 0

Receiving touchdowns 0

The running back had a great game for normal standards, with 5.0 yards per carry and a touchdown. However, the Ravens were not able to defeat their rivals, who ground out a tough 18-16 win at home and extended their AFC North lead to 1,5 games.

Derrick Henry's involvement in the game, however, had fans baffled. Although the Steelers did a great job stopping him for most of the contest, the running back is the kind of player with star power to change the outcome with a single play.

When the Steelers were leading 18-10, the Ravens scored a late touchdown and had a 2-point conversion to try and tie the game. However, Henry was not on the field during the play, which was not converted, and all but ended Baltimore's chances of winning.

He also had a fumble on the first drive of the game and was visibly upset on the sidelines after the turnover.

His 65 rushing yards will be enough to reclaim the leading rusher spot from Saquon Barkley, who snatched it from him during Thursday Night Football. Henry, however, certainly would've prefer the win.

