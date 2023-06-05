Derrick Henry vs Jaguars: 3 times Titans RB pulverized Jacksonville's defense 

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has become one of the best running backs in the NFL since being drafted by Tennessee in the second round of the 2016 draft.

Henry has been named to three Pro Bowls, two All-Pros, was the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, and has led the league in rushing yards and touchdowns twice. He's rushed for 8,336 yards, 78 touchdowns, and has added 127 receptions for 1,244 yards, and three touchdowns.

Henry is by far one of the most dominant backs in the NFL with his physical, aggressive run style. But one team that Henry has had a lot of success on in his career, is his AFC South rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henry has recorded 260 carries for 1,373 yards and scored 16 touchdowns in 13 career games against the Jaguars. He also has 203 receiving yards and a touchdown versus the Jags.

He's recorded two 200-plus yard games and six 100-plus yard games versus the Jags in his career.

Here are three of Henry's best performances vs. Jacksonville in his career.

3 times Derrick Henry tore Jacksonville's defense apart

#1. 12/6/2018 - 17 carries, 238 yards, four rushing touchdowns

Derrick Henry had quite possibly the best game of his career, vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 6, 2018. He carved the Jaguars' defense up for 238 yards on 17 carries and four touchdowns. He single-handedly beat the Jaguars himself that night during the Tennesse Titans' 30-9 victory.

Most notably, Henry tied the NFL record for the longest play in history when he ran for a 99-yard touchdown. En route, he stiff-armed and broke many tackles from Jaguars defenders. He also ran for a 54-yard touchdown run in the same game.

#2. 11/24/2019 - 19 carries, 159 yards, two rushing touchdowns

Derrick Henry had another monster game versus the Jaguars on November 24, 2019. During the Titans 42-20 victory over Jacksonville, Henry rushed the ball for 159 yards on 19 carries while scoring two rushing touchdowns.

He averaged 8.4 yards per carry during the game. In the game, Henry recorded a 74-yard touchdown run that included his signature stiff arm along the way of scoring.

The Ringer @ringer



( : @NFL)

Derrick Henry just busted open a 74-yard touchdown run and stiff-armed his way the last 30 yards to the end zone. BEAST! Derrick Henry just busted open a 74-yard touchdown run and stiff-armed his way the last 30 yards to the end zone. BEAST!(🏈: @NFL)https://t.co/uTd8ZK56LD

#3. 12/13/2020 - 26 carries, 215 yards, two touchdowns

Derrick Henry had another monster game against the Jacksonville Jaguars a year after his 238-yard four-touchdown performance. He rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns on December 13, 2020. The Titans won the game by a score of 31-10. Henry's performance included a signature 36-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

If you combine Henry's numbers of the three monster games against Jacksonville on this list, it would total 62 carries for 612 yards, and eight rushing touchdowns. That's an average of 20.6 carries for 204 yards and 2.6 touchdowns per game.

It's safe to say Henry is the Jaguars' kryptonite, and any time they play the Titans, their focus is zeroing in on stopping Henry.

Henry will be entering his eighth season in the league and finished second in the league last season in yards and first in attempts. While he is aging (29) Henry has still been very productive on the field but wear and tear and age could be catching up to him.

