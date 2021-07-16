Deshaun Watson: 3 possible scenarios for Texans QB ahead of the training camp 2021

Trade speculation proceeds to tailgate Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans quarterback who will most likely move away from the franchise due to his distrust within the organization and ongoing legal affairs.

With training camp just two weeks away, it's unclear what the NFL's top quarterbacks' next steps are, given the highly troubling circumstances.

Deshaun Watson's three potential trade destinations

Philadelphia Eagles

NFL insider Adam Schefter fueled already swarming Philadelphia Eagles rumors on 97.5 The Fanatic's John Kincade show when he said:

"The Eagles are more equipped to make a run at Deshaun Watson than any team out there."

"The Eagles are more equipped to make a run at Deshaun Watson than any team out there."

Eagles are in best position to trade for Texans' Deshaun Watson, ESPN insider says

Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and would undoubtedly upgrade Philadelphia's current signal-caller trio; Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens.

There have been assumptions floating around for some time that the Eagles are holding tight to those multiple first-round picks to land Watson once he reaches a settlement or conclusion to the matter.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins were among the teams interested in trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson a few months ago. But that was before Watson's trade rumors took a backseat as sexual assault allegations swirled NFL news reports. The teams have gone quiet, but Watson is expected to make a settlement, and if Watson is available, Miami is a viable destination.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano, although the Miami Dolphins seem committed to building the team around their current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, if Watson is a possibility, it could derail their commitment to Tagovailoa.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson would consider a trade to the Miami Dolphins in which Tua Tagovailoa and additional compensation goes to Houston

Watson is PFF's 3rd-highest-graded QB (92.5)



Watson is PFF’s 3rd-highest-graded QB (92.5) pic.twitter.com/6svLa67Aa2 — PFF (@PFF) January 10, 2021

Denver Broncos

Denver needs a better solution than their current duo Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. There have been rumors that the Broncos are looking at Aaron Rodgers, but that match seems more like a pipe dream.

Watson has previously shared his interest in the Broncos, and they seemed interested in the NFL's reigning MVP, who is facing numerous lawsuits that will likely hamper his availability in 2021.

If he manages to wiggle his way into the league, it would be a very impressive upgrade for the Denver Broncos.

Last season was Deshaun Watson's best statistical year, where he threw for almost 5000 yards, had 33 touchdowns, and made seven interceptions.

But rumors aside, unless things happen fast, Deshaun Watson won't probably be playing football on the field this upcoming season.

Report: #Texans QB Deshaun Watson Could Be Suspended Into 2023 | How it Affects a Potential #Broncos Trade



READ: https://t.co/aebJ0rQr13 pic.twitter.com/tVmJumjyWe — Denver Broncos On Sports Illustrated (@BroncosOnScout) June 26, 2021

