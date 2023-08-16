Deshaun Watson claps back at Eagles reporter for spreading false info: Report

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are having joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles, as the two sides gear up to play each other this week.

Following the practice today, Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks stated that Watson struggled against the reigning NFC Champs pass rush and made some 'bad decisions'. Here's what he said:

"The Eagles defense definitely got the better of Watson during the joint practices Watson had a few really nice throws at times, beating good coverage with better throws."

"His arm definitely has the ability to make special throws The pass rush definitely got the better of Watson as he was really only effective in 7v7, not 11v11. The Eagles pressure forced Watson into some bad decisions, and in two days, they ended up picking him off as many times as they allowed INTs."

He also revealed that Watson threw three interceptions. Following this report, Deshaun Watson called out Parks and stated the report was a lie by tweeting out "lol" with a cap emoji.

Watson hasn't played well since arriving in Cleveland, but with a whole preseason under his belt, he will hope to rediscover his glory days in Houston.

The Cleveland Browns are part of one of the toughest divisions in football, and they need their franchise quarterback to play like an elite player which everyone has seen him do before.

Deshaun Watson looked rusty last season

Deshaun Watson: Commanders Browns Football

After getting traded to the Browns from the Houston Texans, Watson served an 11-game suspension. Upon his return to the field, he unsurprisingly looked rusty as the quarterback hadn't played football for more than two years.

Last season he finished with a passer rating of 79.1 with 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions in six games. Watson, who signed a five-year $230 million contract extension with the Browns after getting traded will hope to bounce back this season.

Now that he has spent much time in Kevin Stefanski's system, the former Clemson quarterback will be much more familiar with the things. Given that the Browns have a pretty good roster, there is no excuse for Watson to not excel in 2023. If he plays well, the Browns are a Super Bowl contender, and not many can dispute that.