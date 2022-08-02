WATCH: Deshaun Watson gets mobbed by fans for autographs after Browns practice

Deshaun Watson has been handed a six-game suspension and has been attending practice with the Cleveland Browns this week. Watson's suspension was greeted with disgust by the majority of NFL fans. But while the Browns quarterback is facing backlash on social media, fans in Cleveland seem insulated from it all.

Judge Sue L. Robinson was appointed by the league and the NFLPA as a third-party adjudicator as part of the 2020 collective bargaining agreement. She handed down the suspension, noting that his pattern of conduct was more egregious than any case previously reviewed by the NFL. Deshaun Watson was found to have violated the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Back in Cleveland, the quarterback was greeted by a mob of fans. He signed autographs after practice, which, incidentally, was the day of the decision.

Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter Deshaun Watson getting mobbed for autographs by fans after practice #Browns Deshaun Watson getting mobbed for autographs by fans after practice #Browns https://t.co/c472xtoVKs

The reaction was in stark contrast to the mood on social media. It will be interesting to see if this is really the end of the matter. Will the NFL appeal the decision? Will other cases be filed against the quarterback in the future that bring him back under investigation?

At what point has he expressed any public remorse? Cleveland Browns @Browns https://t.co/oVbFq2GlcW The last time we heard from Deshaun Watson was on June 14 when he said: "Like I said, I never assaulted anyone. I never harassed anyone. I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything."At what point has he expressed any public remorse? twitter.com/Browns/status/… The last time we heard from Deshaun Watson was on June 14 when he said: "Like I said, I never assaulted anyone. I never harassed anyone. I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything."At what point has he expressed any public remorse? twitter.com/Browns/status/…

NFLPA implores league to abide by Deshaun Watson's suspension

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

All eyes are now on the NFL as they have until Thursday to file an appeal. Over the weekend, the NFLPA released a statement saying that it would abide by the terms of Judge Robinson's ruling. The NFLPA further implored the league to abide by the same.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball The NFLPA issued a statement saying they will not appeal Judge Robinson ruling on the Deshaun Watson case, and called on the #NFL to do the same. The NFLPA issued a statement saying they will not appeal Judge Robinson ruling on the Deshaun Watson case, and called on the #NFL to do the same. https://t.co/DfN1HdmMpM

The league, in turn, released a statement following Judge Robinson's decision.

"In light of her findings, the league is reviewing Judge Robinson's imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on next steps."

Deshaun Watson was earlier handed a five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 million contract by the Cleveland Browns. Courtesy of him missing the first six games of the season, Watson stands to lose $345,000 as part of his contract. However, he will still earn $45.65 million this year since the Browns classified a major chunk of his $46 million annual payment as a signing bonus.

Deshuan Watson will miss games against the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots. He will be eligible to return in Week 7 when the Browns face off against Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens on the 23rd of October.

: 17 games, betting

Vontaze Burfict: 12 games, targeting

DeAndre Hopkins: 6 games, PED

Martavis Bryant: Indefinitely, Weed

Josh Gordon: 25+ games, Weed

Darren Waller: 16 games, substance abuse



DeShaun Watson: 6 games, 25 SV accusations NFL suspensions: Calvin Ridley : 17 games, bettingVontaze Burfict: 12 games, targetingDeAndre Hopkins: 6 games, PEDMartavis Bryant: Indefinitely, WeedJosh Gordon: 25+ games, WeedDarren Waller: 16 games, substance abuseDeShaun Watson: 6 games, 25 SV accusations NFL suspensions: Calvin Ridley: 17 games, betting Vontaze Burfict: 12 games, targeting DeAndre Hopkins: 6 games, PEDMartavis Bryant: Indefinitely, WeedJosh Gordon: 25+ games, WeedDarren Waller: 16 games, substance abuse DeShaun Watson: 6 games, 25 SV accusations

Since the ruling, a number of comparisons have been drawn with similar suspensions handed down by the league. Particularly in the case of Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley was suspended for the entire season after admitting that he wagered $1,500 on bets that included the Falcons.

Deshuan Watson's suspension, however, was the first decision to be handed down by an independent arbitrator. We will see if the league decides to appeal the ruling over the next few days.

