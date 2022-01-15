Who is Jilly Anais? Instagram influencer dating controversial Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has had a busy 2021 season, none of which saw him take a single snap during the regular season.

Watson is currently embroiled in 22 civil lawsuits alleging him of sexual assault from 22 different women. Other than the occasional training camp session, the Houston Texans quarterback has not ventured much into public.

Recently, Watson threw a birthday party in the Galleria area of Houston, Texas, for an Instagram influencer named Jiily Anais.

The Daily Beast @thedailybeast

trib.al/b4VMhBx "Please, please distance yourself from this man," reads an open letter from one of NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson's 22 accusers to his current girlfriend. "Please, please distance yourself from this man," reads an open letter from one of NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson's 22 accusers to his current girlfriend.trib.al/b4VMhBx

Jilly Anais is Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend

Jilly Anais is a 26-year-old woman who lists herself as an artist on her Instagram account, which has more than 2.5 million followers. According to her IG account, she and Watson have dated for two years.

According to the New York Post, Anais is a singer. She has also remained by Deshaun Watson’s side as he navigates through numerous lawsuits filed against him. Despite the swirling trade rumors during the season and the legal issues hanging over Watson’s head, the two do not frequently post online about their relationship other than the rare social media post about a date night.

The Texans have not been successful in trading the quarterback during the regular season, but the team will continue to field offers and seek trade partners ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Texans currently have the No. 3 overall pick and could draft a new franchise quarterback either at the No. 3 position or seek to trade up or down, depending on who they might want to target.

Deshaun Watson signed a four-year $156 million contract extension in 2020 and requested a trade out of Houston in January 2021.

In March, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee announced on Instagram that he was filing a lawsuit against Watson and proceeded to file more than 20 civil lawsuits against the quarterback for sexual assault and sexual misconduct. Although the NFL has not taken any disciplinary action against Watson, the entire league is eager to see where the embattled quarterback will end up next.

Also Read Article Continues below

Potential destinations range from the Miami Dolphins to the Carolina Panthers, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Denver Broncos, and the Chicago Bears. Most teams at the top of the trade rumor list have a talented receiving corps without a star quarterback to throw them the ball. Assuming the NFL remains on the sidelines with regard to Watson’s legal issues, most teams are already exploring the possibility of trading for Deshaun Watson once the dust clears from his lawsuits.

Edited by Piyush Bisht