Deshaun Watson injury update: Latest on Browns QB for Fantasy Football

Cleveland Browns franchise QB Deshaun Watson injured his right arm at the team's practice on Wednesday. The Browns listed Watson on their official practice report as limited with a right shoulder injury.

It is important to note that this is the first time that the former Pro Bowler is resting his throwing arm this season. Rather than exert the shoulder, he took mental reps behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson at Wednesday's practice.

Watson's knock likely arose from a hit he took from Tennessee safety Amani Hooker, who hit the player in the right shoulder on his 10-yard scramble in the third quarter. Watson gave no indication that he was injured and stayed in the fixture.

Is Deshaun Watson playing in Week 4?

While Deshaun Watson was limited to mental reps in Wednesday's practice, he isn't guaranteed to miss his team's upcoming game. In fact, all reports are pointing to Watson starting against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

Of course, it's not easy to throw 102 passes throughout three NFL games, so it's no surprise that he might need a breather. Veterans take these sorts of breaks all the time, and it's not a bother until the last practice session before game day.

Moreover, the Browns have other issues to worry about, rather than their franchise QB taking mental reps in the practice after a big game.

Joel Bitonio, Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett, Kareem Hunt, and Za’Darius Smith did not participate at all in Wednesday's practice for various reasons. It remains to be seen how they will be involved in the days leading to Sunday's game against the Ravens.

What to expect from Deshaun Watson in 2023?

The 2023 NFL season is Deshaun Watson's first as-ever Cleveland Browns full-time starter. He had a rocky 2022, as he was suspended for 11 games to begin the year and struggled mightily upon his return.

However, the player is coming into the 2023 season with an excellent offensive line and has a decent pass-catching duo in Amari Cooper and David Njoku to throw to. That is a marked improvement to what he had in his last years at Houston.

We can expect Deshaun Watson to have a bounce-back year in 2023. Of course, he will be rusty in the first few weeks, but eventually his talent will shine.

Watson was arguably a top-five quarterback before the drama in Houston, and you can't teach skill. If he stays healthy, he should lead the Browns to a playoff push in 2023 and beyond.