Deshaun Watson lawsuits: Another massage therapist speaks about experience with Watson

Accusations of sexual misconduct continue to pile on for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. A new massage therapist has spoken about her experience with the Texans star. Unlike previous accusers, the woman, who agreed to share her experience with Sports Illustrated under the alias 'Mary', is yet to file a lawsuit against Watson.

During the fall of 2019, Mary was preparing for an appointment with a client she's never worked with before, who turned out to be Deshaun Watson. The quarterback told her that he wanted to be covered up with a towel and requested to enter the session discreetly. Mary accommodated both requests but couldn't prepare for what was about to come.

So, what part of the appointment with Watson did Mary say she couldn't prepare for?

Deshaun Watson lawsuits: What happened between the quarterback and the massage therapist?

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Sports Illustrated contacted the massage therapist to offer her a platform to share her experience with Deshaun Watson. She agreed to speak on the condition that her identity would not be revealed, which is why Sports Illustrated gave her the alias 'Mary'.

Three new lawsuits accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct were filed Sunday, bringing the total number to 19.



One claims that Watson is deleting Instagram messages and contacting the women "in an attempt to settle" the cases. https://t.co/xHhTU6vVEU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 29, 2021

According to Mary, Watson came in for a massage that was supposed to last 90 minutes but asked if it could be extended. Mary didn't think anything of Watson's request to extend the massage session and continued working.

Watson asked her to rub his quads, inner thighs, and abdomen, and while Mary was massaging those areas, the quarterback had a visible erection. He also started to thrust his hips in the air, which Mary assumed was because of the force she was applying on the muscles.

Mary explained that clients do develop erections due to relaxation during a massage session and they usually get embarrassed and engage in off-topic conversations. But her experience with Deshaun Watson was different.

Mary told Sports Illustrated:

"There was one point that he did tell me that I could move his genitals if I needed to, and I just completely ignored him."

Deshaun Watson stayed on his back throughout the massage. While massaging his abdomen she felt some type of liquid. She told Sports Illustrated that she hoped it wasn't what she thought it was. Watson started to thrust his hips in the air again which indicated that it wasn't a response to the massage.

Mary told Watson that he needed to calm down and he stopped. Shortly after that, the massage was over and she left the room so he could get dressed. When she returned, Watson hugged her because she let him enter through the back entrance.

One lawsuit filed by Tony Buzbee alleges that Deshaun Watson is deleting Instagram messages, contacting alleged victims attempting to settle cases. Total filings: 19 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 29, 2021

Watson reached out to Mary and the therapist who referred him to her. Mary told Watson that she didn't have any openings. Mary has saved all the conversations between the two and they have been verified by Sports Illustrated.

Deshaun messaged Mary on her business account on Instagram looking for an appointment. But she told the quarterback that they had worked together before and he made her feel extremely uncomfortable. Mary agreed to make another appointment with Watson and told him that she only does professional massages and nothing else, and added a sad emoji face at the end of the text. Watson replied to that message with, "Oh gotcha, sorry there were no intentions for anything more." Following that conversation, Watson did not book an appointment with Mary.

As of Monday, Deshaun Watson has 19 civil suits filed against him. All accusers are being represented by attorney Tony Buzbee. Mary said that she contacted Buzbee but while talking to his office she felt pressured to sign a contract for them to represent her. This made Mary feel differently about the situation and she declined. As of right now, she hasn't decided if she wants to pursue legal action against Deshaun Watson.

Mary told Sports Illustrated that she was sharing her story so she could prevent it from happening to another person in her profession. Sports Illustrated contacted Deshaun Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, for a comment on the story. He responded:

"We are just not in any position to comment in any way right now on another anonymous story or complaint. I just think it's unfair to ask us to."

Watson's desire to leave the Texans has taken a backseat amid the allegations, as teams, as well as the NFL, continue to monitor the situation.