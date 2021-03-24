Deshaun Watson lawsuits: Timeline of NFL star's alleged misbehavior during massage appointments

Deshaun Watson is now facing 16 sexual assault cases that have been filed against him in the last week. Watson had a nightmare of an off-season in 2021 and wishes that it was just a bad dream. As if things couldn't get any worse for Watson it has.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio mentioned on Monday that the NFL could put Watson on the Commissioner-Exempt list. If this happens, Deshaun Watson will not be able to participate in practices or any football activity with any NFL team. Watson has asked to be traded out of Houston, but as of right now that doesn't look like it will happen anytime soon.

The Houston Texans franchise quarterback could potentially see his 16 sexual assault cases turned into 22 sexual assault cases. With nine more women expected to come forward, Watson's NFL career could potentially be put on hold. ESPN's Staff Writer Sarah Barshop reported the dates of each incident.

While things continue to head into a downward spiral for Deshaun Watson, let's take a look at each incident in which Watson is being accused of committing sexual assault.

Deshaun Watson lawsuits: March 30, 2020

Deshaun Watson contacted the plaintiff through the social media site Instagram about receiving a massage. Watson reportedly requested that he didn't want anyone else to be present during his appointment. The plaintiff had been running a massage therapy business since 2018.

A 14th lawsuit alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct was filed against Deshaun Watson by a woman who says he is a "serial predator."



The incident allegedly took place in California, the second allegation to take place outside the Houston area. https://t.co/bJIhPUfYHP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 23, 2021

During the massage appointment, the plaintiff said that Watson exposed his genitals and touched her hands with his genitals. Once Watson committed these acts, the plaintiff ended the massage. Watson told the plaintiff that he knew she had a career and a reputation, and that he knew that she would hate for someone to mess with her career, just like he would hate for someone to mess with him. The plaintiff reported that Deshaun Watson sent her a message via text apologizing for his actions.

Deshaun Watson lawsuits: April 19, 2020

As per reports, the incident happened at a Houston spa where a licensed esthetician claims she was contacted by Watson through Instagram. The woman said that Deshaun Watson directed the woman to work in his groin area. She went on to say in her lawsuit that when Watson turned over he had an erection and touched her hand with his genitals. The woman went on to claim that after Watson touched her hand with his genitals, he continued to ejaculate, which left her confused and mortified.

Deshaun Watson lawsuits: June 2, 2020

The plaintiff was a massage therapist and has had a successful 11-year career working with other pro athletes. Deshaun Watson once again contacted the massage therapist through Instagram and later by phone. The plaintiff said that Watson made this statement to her during their conversation. "A lot of massage therapists are uncomfortable and it's really hard for me to find someone who will meet my needs."

She went on to say that during Deshaun's appointment he tried to remove his towel to show her his genitals. He also moved to make his genitals touch her multiple times. The plaintiff's lawsuit states that Deshaun Watson attempted to make another appointment but it was ignored or declined by the plaintiff.

June 2020 and August 17, 2020

Deshaun Watson met with the plaintiff, who conducts bodywork and stretch therapy classes and uses Instagram to market her business. The plaintiff claims she did not know who Deshaun Watson was when he contacted her. She went on to say that Watson received her information from the manager at the spa where she worked.

The plaintiff met Deshaun Watson at a hotel that he was staying at. She claims Watson touched her inappropriately during their appointment. The plaintiff did say that she slapped Watson for touching those two areas. After slapping Watson, the plaintiff said during the appointment Deshaun Watson touched her hand with his genitals.

The August 17th incident Deshaun Watson reached out to the woman through Instagram. She claimed that she didn't realize how she knew Deshaun until he showed up. During their appointment, the plaintiff states that Deshaun Watson forced her to put her mouth on his genitals and masturbated in front of her.

Deshaun Watson lawsuits: July 2020

Deshaun Watson again contacted the plaintiff with a message on Instagram. The plaintiff offered Watson a teeth whitening and sauna detox. She went on to say that Deshaun Watson contacted her by phone and asked about a Swedish massage.

Tony Buzbee, attorney for a dozen women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, says in a press conference he has been contacted by Houston police and intends to put together a packet for them, as well as cooperating with an NFL review under the personal conduct policy. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2021

The plaintiff didn't know how to do a Swedish massage, but said that she was willing to learn how to conduct one before Watson's appointment. During the appointment, the plaintiff said that Watson laid naked on his stomach and wanted her to massage his genitals and anus. The lawsuit does say that the plaintiff massaged Deshaun Watson's groin.

The plaintiff went on to say that Deshaun Watson ejaculated on her face and body after he made her touch his genitals. After Deshaun left the appointment the woman called a friend to tell her what happened because it took her by surprise.

Deshaun Watson lawsuits: August 2, 2020

This plaintiff offers a number of different wellness services to her clients at home, hotels, and offices. Once again, the plaintiff says that Deshaun Watson contacted her through Instagram. During the appointment, the plaintiff said that Watson repeatedly asked the plaintiff to rub his buttocks.

In the lawsuit that was filed, the plaintiff said that Watson was adamant that he wanted her to touch his anus with her finger. The plaintiff went and washed her hands and when she returned Watson asked her if she was interested in doing more than just her work for more money. The lawsuit that was filed says that the woman ended the appointment and she has since left the profession because of the incident.

Deshaun Watson lawsuits: August 28, 2020

The plaintiff claims that Deshaun Watson contacted her through Instagram to set up an appointment. Her massage business is based out of Atlanta. Watson paid for the plaintiff to fly to Houston for his appointment.

She claims that Deshaun tried to get her to touch his genitals and exposed himself to her. The plaintiff said once Deshaun Watson tried to end the appointment, he grabbed her hand and arm. When she pulled away from Watson, he went to shower and the plaintiff left and headed to the airport and never responded to future contact attempts by Watson.

Deshaun Watson lawsuits: September 9, 2020 through October 2020

The plaintiff claims that there were several encounters involving Deshaun Watson throughout this time period. During one of their sessions, the woman said that Deshaun Watson asked her what she planned on doing about his erection. The plaintiff responded to Watson by telling him that his behavior was unacceptable.

During a session in October, the plaintiff claimed that Deshaun Watson wanted her to focus on his groin area. She went on to say that Watson attempted to put his genitals in her hand and moved his body so that his genitals touched her hand. The lawsuit says the woman cut the second session short after Deshaun Watson tried to kiss her.

Deshaun Watson lawsuits: September 24, 2020

Deshaun Watson reached out to the plaintiff through Instagram about her body conditioning and wellness therapy business. During their session, the plaintiff said that Watson asked if it was okay if he got naked and moved his body to where his genitals touched her hand. This left the plaintiff feeling violated and disgusted and led her to end the session.

Deshaun Watson lawsuits: October 19th and November 2, 2020

The plaintiff has a bodywork and stretch therapy company. She had only been open for around six months when Watson contacted her through Instagram. During the first session, the plaintiff said that Deshaun Watson wanted her to work on his inner thigh. She told Watson that she did not conduct that kind of work on clients.

During the second session, Watson kissed the plaintiff, making her leave the office. When the plaintiff returned, she claims Deshaun Watson exposed himself. The plaintiff claims Watson wanted her to massage his buttocks and genital area if he paid extra. She declined and Deshaun got mad and left.

Deshaun Watson lawsuits: December 28, 2020

Deshaun Watson met with a woman who had been a massage therapist since 2018. He again contacted another plaintiff via Instagram. During the appointment between Watson and the plaintiff he instructed her to put her hands on his genitals. The plaintiff stated that she felt intimidated and threatened by Watson's request.

When the plaintiff filed her lawsuit, she put in an interesting statement. She claims that Deshaun Watson forced her to conduct oral sex on him. She went on to say that she blacked out for a few minutes out of fear and said Watson got dressed and left.

Deshaun Watson lawsuits: January 21, 2021

The plaintiff owns her own massage therapy business in Houston. She said that Deshaun Watson contacted her through Instagram. Once the massage started, Deshaun Watson wanted to remove his towel because he claimed he was hot. The plaintiff claimed that she told Watson that the appointment was strictly professional. She put in her lawsuit that Watson showed her his erect gentials and made it touch her hand.

Deshaun Watson lawsuits: March 5, 2021

The plaintiff claims that Deshaun Watson contacted her about the special that she was offering. The special was a discounted massage for $55. She claims that Deshaun Watson made her feel uncomfortable and directed her towards his genitals.

The plaintiff claimed that she refused to do what Watson wanted. In the lawsuit that she filed, the plaintiff claims that Deshaun put his genitals in her hand. She said that she was shocked and moved away from Watson and he got dressed and left her business.

Deshaun Watson lawsuits: March 23, 2021

Deshaun Watson's lawsuit count is now up to 16. Two new women, represented by Tony Buzbee, have come forward about Watson. Both women said that Deshaun Watson exposed himself and touched them with his genitals. They also went on to say that Watson tried kissing them against their will.