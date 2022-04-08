"He went in there knowing he had this tendency to want to act inappropriately" - Deshaun Watson's legal troubles deepen as accusers add new claims

Deshaun Watson's criminal investigations concluded after two grand juries declined to press criminal charges against the Cleveland Browns quarterback. With that said, Watson isn't in the clear on the legal front as he still faces civil lawsuits from 22 women alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

On Thursday, Watson's case received new developments. Two of the women amended their cases to include negligence and gross negligence. They argued that Watson failed to prevent sexual encounters from occurring repeatedly.

The attorney for the 22 women, Tony Buzbee, released a statement claiming more lawsuits could follow in amending their cases to include negligence and gross negligence. Buzbee's statement said,

"Deshaun Watson has denied he acted intentionally; we believe strongly that we will prove he did. We have also added a claim for negligence allowing a jury to assess liability for unreasonable and imprudent conduct as well. This claim is just another through which the jury can assess liability and damages against him. We will likely add this claim for most of the cases, although perhaps not all."

Watson's legal situation is far from over. The former first-round pick will face a challenging road ahead. Along with his 22 civil lawsuits not going away, the NFL is conducting an investigation that could result in him facing a lengthy suspension in the 2022 season.

What is Deshaun Watson's future?

Deshaun Watson's future will be determined by how he responds to the latest developments in his civil cases. On Tuesday, a judge ruled that Watson must answer whether or not he engaged in sexual encounters with the 18 women who have defended him throughout his legal troubles.

In addition, Watson must provide a documented history of every massage he's received dating back to 2019.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio gave his thoughts on the development. Florio is educated with the law and provides good insight into the seriousness of Watson having to answer these questions.

How Watson responds to these questions can make a severe difference in what penalties he could owe the plaintiffs if he's found guilty by a jury.

Of course, with a potential suspension looming from the NFL, Watson's every word will be studied by the league. He could face a suspension ranging from a quarter to the entire season, as nobody truly knows how much time he could miss.

Browns brass will have to continue waiting for Watson to get this behind him. With a disgruntled backup quarterback in Baker Mayfield also on the team's plate, the Browns will have a busy offseason in more ways than just adding personnel.

