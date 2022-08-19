NFL insider reveals how Deshaun Watson could miss more than 11 games if he fails to meet one important criteria

Deshaun Watson's fate has been announced. With the settlement agreed, the full scope of the quarterback's punishment has been realized. The NFL started it's investigation into the quarterback's sexual misconduct allegations over 16 months ago. Watson will be suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million.

However, there is a chance he could be suspended for even longer. According to Adam Schefter, Deshaun Watson is also required to submit to an evaluation and treatment plan. If he doesn't comply, he will be unable to return and will be subjected to additional punishments.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Deshaun Watson has to comply with eval and treatment recommendations of a third-party behavioral expert to be reinstated. His reinstatement is contingent upon his compliance with the treatment plan. If he doesn’t comply, his reinstatement could be delayed, plus further discipline Deshaun Watson has to comply with eval and treatment recommendations of a third-party behavioral expert to be reinstated. His reinstatement is contingent upon his compliance with the treatment plan. If he doesn’t comply, his reinstatement could be delayed, plus further discipline

Many who were disgusted by Watson's actions will be rallying around this idea. They fully expect the quarterback to skirt the program and fall into additional discipline.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII The NFL had an opportunity to show it had learned from its ugly history on standing up for Women with this Deshaun Watson case and IT FAILED. 11 games and a 5 million dollar fine doesn’t fit what he was accused of doing and found to have done by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Sickening. The NFL had an opportunity to show it had learned from its ugly history on standing up for Women with this Deshaun Watson case and IT FAILED. 11 games and a 5 million dollar fine doesn’t fit what he was accused of doing and found to have done by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Sickening.

To start a treatment program, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will need to publicly acknowledge his actions to allow himself to be treated for them. Though he offered an apology prior to his preseason debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the quarterback still maintains his innocence.

Deshaun Watson's fall from grace

Heading into 2020, Watson's reputation was that of a rising star with the Houston Texans. After three years of quality work, some had expectations for the Texans to make a deep playoff run. While Watson had the most productive season of his career (4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns), the Texans went 4-12.

This was the beginning of the quarterback's troubles. Soon after the final whistle in Week 17, he came under scrutiny as accusations of sexual misconduct were levied against him. 24 lawsuits were eventually filed against the quarterback, and his freedom was at stake.

Over the next year, the NFL investigation slowly moved forward, but not much happened. Watson's desire for a trade and the litigation he faced factored into him missing the 2021 season. In early 2022, he managed to escape criminal charges.

The Texans, sensing an opportunity to trade him, moved him to the Cleveland Browns. With the Browns, Watson's first act was signing a deal worth $230 million, fully guaranteed. Over the past few months, he has managed to settle 23 of his 24 lawsuits. At the same time, the NFL's investigation was winding down and deciding on Watson's punishment.

He was initially suspended for six games, however, the NFL appealed the decision. On Thursday, it was announced that he would be suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million.

With his return date finalized, Watson will return for the game against his old franchise, the Houston Texans. The Browns now need to stay in contention until then and hope he can hit the ground running upon his return.

