Deshaun Watson could be the perfect replacement for Ben Roethlisberger at Pittsburgh

Could Deshaun Watson be the best option for the Pittsburgh Steelers at quarterback next season?

The black and gold is in need of a replacement at quarterback now that the Ben Roethlisberger era is coming to an end.

The Steelers have failed to put a proper succession plan in place for years and the wait may pay off. The quarterback market is expected to be a wild one this offseason and could even feature the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.

Yet Watson's name is one to keep an eye on. Trade rumors will start up again as soon as the offseason begins, and he may just be the perfect replacement in Pittsburgh.

Deshaun Watson could be the best fit at QB for the Steelers

There is obviously a legal situation to clear up before any team can trade for the quarterback. But let's say everything is indeed cleared up and he is eligible to play in 2022.

He is already under contract through the 2025 season and his dead cap value drops to $10.8 million in 2023. That means the Steelers could even cut him loose if new problems arise.

In a best-case scenario, the Steelers lose Roethlisberger and add a more dynamic option in Watson.

He is still only 26 years old and that alone makes him more intriguing than Wilson or Rodgers.

The last thing the Steelers want to do is become the next Denver Broncos, where veterans are brought in on short-term deals. Developing a quarterback never happens and the cycle only continues with no end in sight.

Landing the dual-threat option gives Pittsburgh a franchise quarterback and avoids a scenario where they miss out on the big names and are left with either Mason Rudolph or a rookie.

Pittsburgh's offensive line is suspect and there is always drama with the skill players. That could even mean Rodgers and Wilson refusing to allow a trade to the Steelers.

Watson is in a different scenario as he just wants to get out of Houston and play for a successful team. He threw for nearly 5,000 yards in 2020 and had 33 touchdowns. He also ran for 444 yards.

The quarterback is also a great fit for Matt Canada's offense, where the RPO (run pass option) is prevalent. Running it with Roethlisberger did not make much sense, but Watson is the ideal fit.

He is truly a threat to run in the RPO, which is a key to success.

There are a lot of logistics that will go into this scenario coming to fruition. First, the Houston Texans have to agree to trade their franchise quarterback.

But at this point, it seems like keeping him is only a waste of a roster spot.

The Texans would be better off moving on as well for the benefit of the entire organization's future.

Another question to ask is whether the Steelers would take on a player with such notable off-the-field allegations.

That may be the only thing that prevents this union from taking place, even if it is a great fit in terms of purely football reasons.

